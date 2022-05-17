New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes are set to face off in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

The Rangers made an epic comeback to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, joining an elite group of teams that have overcome a 3-1 series deficit.

After playing a tattered Pittsburgh team in Games 5 and 6, the Penguins were at full strength in Game 7. With the return of Tristan Jarry, the Rangers' demise seemed imminent, but they battled and sent Game 7 to overtime. In the third minute of overtime, an unfortunate error led to a Rangers powerplay, and in the fifth minute, Artemi Panarin took full advantage, netting the series-winning goal.

"Panarin through traffic and the Rangers ADVANCE!!" - @rayanddregs

The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off a tough series with the Boston Bruins. The series went seven games, as Carolina could only win at home. It was an odd series with the home team winning every game, and the home team scored five goals in five of the seven games. The losing team scored exactly one or two goals -- an odd stat to keep in mind for the next series.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Series Betting Odds

Series Odds To Sweep To Win In Seven Rangers +172 +1600 +650 Hurricanes -210 +820 +410

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Series Best Picks

Adam Fox is coming off an incredible series. Fox scored, at least, one point in every game -- either an assist(s) or goal, but never both. This is a trend to bet on until it expires.

Adam Fox Over .5 Points

As previously stated, the Hurricanes never lost at home against the Rangers. The Hurricanes haven't lost at home since April 18. The PNC Arena is a tough place to play if you're not the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Moneyline Games 1 & 2

"Carolina may never lose a home game ever again." - @spittinchiclets

Jacob Slavin picked up eight points in his series against Boston, scoring a point in every game, except one. This gives bettors an excellent bet for every game in this series.

Jacob Slavin to Record Over .5 Points

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Prediction

Many predicted this matchup at the end of the regular season, and many were giving the Rangers an edge. However, after watching New York struggle with Pittsburgh's third-string goalie, I'd be surprised if a single bet is placed on the Rangers to win the series. It will still be a hard-fought series, but the length of the series is entirely unpredictable. The only sure thing is that the Hurricanes will advance.

Hurricanes to Win the Series (-210)

