New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 13, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers face elimination in Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After two close games, the Penguins took over this series in Games 3 & 4. However, the Rangers bounced back in a crazy Game 5 to extend the series.

With the beatdowns being given to New York, Game 5 felt like nothing more than a formality, but after going down 2-0 early, the Rangers powered back with three goals and won 5-3.

The Penguins' success in this series cannot be talked about without mentioning the use of their third-string goalie, Louis Domingue. Since mid-April, Casey DeSmith had been filling in for the injured Tristan Jarry, but DeSmith sustained an injury in the second overtime of Game 1's triple-overtime thriller. An injury that should have benefited New York has turned into one of the best storylines in NHL Playoff history.

Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn When you spend 6 hours just to watch your team lose to Louis Domingue

After a few seasons with Arizona, Louis Domingue has bounced around the league since 2017, but due to a couple of unfortunate teammate injuries, he has a home in Pittsburgh as a fan favorite.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Match Details

Fixture: New York Rangers @ Pitteburgh Penguins

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins Coach Sullivan: "We can win games regardless of who is in our lineup. We have a lot of depth at all of the positions. We believe we have what it takes to win... This group has always had the 'next man up' mentality." Coach Sullivan: "We can win games regardless of who is in our lineup. We have a lot of depth at all of the positions. We believe we have what it takes to win... This group has always had the 'next man up' mentality."

Coach Sullivan has a lot of confidence in his entire team.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Betting Odds

Puck Line Moneyline Over/Under Rangers -1.5 (+198) -120 Over 6.5 (-105) Penguins +1.5 (-245) +100 Underer 6.5 (-115)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Best Picks

Goals have been bountiful in this series, and with Pittsburgh trying to close out this series and New York trying to avoid elimination, goals will be scored early and often.

1st Period Over 1.5 Goals (-150) & Goal in the First 10 Minutes (-170)

Jake Guentzel has been unreal in these playoffs. He's scored at least one goal in every game so far this series. He'll likely score multiple goals tonight to close out the series, but one goal is an easy play for bettors.

Jake Guentzel Over .5 Goals (+144)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Prediction

As if they weren't popular enough already, Louis Domingue has made the Penguins the team to watch in the postseason. Of course, there is no telling how long he will be able to perform at this level, but you won't want to miss a single minute. Domingue and the Penguins should wrap things up with ease at home so they can start making travel arrangements for North Carolina.

Penguins (+100) & Over 6.5 Goals (-105)

