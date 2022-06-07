New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 7, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

Tonight, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tampa took their first game of the series in Game 3, cutting New York's lead to 2 - 1. Things looked bleak for Tampa Bay in the second period. The Lightning had three penalties, and the Rangers were able to convert for two power-play goals. Despite being down 2 - 0, Tampa Bay pushed and took advantage of the opportunities they were given. Midway through the second period, the Lightning took advantage of a man advantage of their own. Nikita Kucherov set himself up to score Tampa's first goal of the night.

Tampa Bay started the third period with yet another power-play goal to tie the game. Corey Perry delivered a perfect pass to Steven Stamkos to slap it into the net.

This game was destined for overtime, but with just forty seconds left, Ondrej Palat landed a devastating blow to give Tampa a 3-2 victory.

This is a huge game tonight as the series starts over if Tampa can pick up the win, but if the Rangers upset the hometeam, they'll have the opportunity to end the series in New York on Thursday.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Match Details

Fixture: New York Rangers @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Time & Date: Tuesday, June 7, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Rangers +1.5 (-176) +150 Over 5.5 (+106) Lightning -1.5 (+146) -182 Under 5.5 (-130)

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Best Picks

Tampa Bay put 51 shots on net in Game 3. That is an astounding amount, and a team can expect to win any game if they nearly double their opponent’s shots on goal — credit to Shesterkin for making 48 saves. Kucherov was one of six players to have five shots. Tonight, his line sits at 3.5. Bettors should expect him to lead the team again.

Nikita Kucherov Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+126)

Mika Zibanejad continues to be a power-play force for the Rangers. He's likely to score in any game.

Those bettors who like a higher payout should take the risk of adding the power-play bet to their card.

Mika Zibanejad to Score a Goal (+194)

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Prediction

This has been an incredible series thus far. Game 3 was electric, these teams are well matched, and fans can only hope this series goes seven games. For that to happen, Tampa will need to take tonight's game. If they can run off the momentun they had to close Game 3, that shouldn't be a problem.

Tampa Bay -1.5 (+146)

