Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche  Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NHL Stanley Cup 

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche are set for the 106th Stanley Cup Finals.

The Lightning will be playing for their third straight Cup. Only three other teams have accomplished that feat, the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, and Montreal Canadians.

On the other side, the Colorado Avalanche are playing for their third Stanley Cup in franchise history. The club has never made it to the finals and not won.

"Ready for my celebration tour." - The Stanley Cup

For the past three years, the Avalanche have owned the regular season but have failed to make it to the second round of the playoffs. They now find themselves on the main stage of the playoffs, playing the juggernaut that is Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Odds to Sweep Lightning +1.5 (-142) +155 +1600 Avalanche -1.5 (+116) -180 +820

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Best Picks

The Avalanche have played 14 games to make it to the finals. Nathan MacKinnon put up at least one point in 12 of the 14 games. He enters the finals with a stat line of 11 goals and seven assists. Betting on MacKinnon to put up a point in any game is a great move.

"Five players from the @Avalanche & @TBLightning are avereaging a point per game in their playoff careers..." - NHL Public Relations

The Lightning played 17 games to make it to the finals, and in 10 of those games, Nikita Kucherov had at least one assist. He leads his team with 23 points in the postseason. Betting on Kucherov to score a point is a safe bet, but Kucherov to have an assist will yield a better payout.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Prediction

While it may not be the finals matchup people anticipated, it's certainly the most entertaining pairing. The young team trying to build a dynasty is going against one of the most sucessful teams in NHL History.

Coming into these playoffs, Tampa was not the most talented team, but they carried an unmatched level of experience that many discounted. The experience landed them in the finals once again and will allow them to take an early series lead against a Colorado team that will be intimidated by the moment.

Tampa will take one of the first two games in Colorado and then win Games 3, 4, and 6 at home to win their third straight Stanley Cup.

Tampa Bay to Win the Cup (+155) & The Series to go Six Games (+205)

