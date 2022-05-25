Rafael Nadal vs. Corentin Moutet: Odds, Preview, & Prediction: French Open | Wednesday, May 25th

Rafael Nadal vs. Corentin Moutet Preview: The King of Clay takes the court

Rafael Nadal will take to the court against Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open. Nadal has had the moniker The King of Clay throughout his career because of his success on the surface. Rafael Nadal holds an insane 106-3 record at Roland-Garros and looks to continue his dominance tonight. Nadal takes advantage of the slower playing surface and uses his athleticism and movement to his benefit.

"With a 106-3 record at Roland-Garros, Rafael Nadal is now the player with the most wins at any Grand Slam" - @ ATP Tour

Corentin Moutet has played some decent tennis recently, and he is attempting to upset the Spaniard. Moutet hasn't been in his best form as of late, but saw a lot of success against Stan Wawrinka in the first round. However, Moutet's inconsistency has been very evident.

The King of Clay has returned from injury and is looking to bounce back at his favorite tournament. Nadal has been dealing with both a rib and foot injury, but looked very good in his opening round match against Jordan Thompson in straight sets. Today's second-round matchup provides a great opportunity for Nadal to take care of business.

The Frenchman has a career record of 0-6 against top-10 opponents, and Nadal sits at #5 in the world rankings. This will be the first time these two will face off against each other, and Nadal clearly has the advantage. To put things into perspective, Nadal has more career victories on this French Open court alone than Moutet has in his entire career.

Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and it seems like he will be in a great position to win a quick match. Moutet sits at #139 in the world rankings and doesn't have anywhere near the pedigree of Nadal. For the last 20 years, Rafael Nadal has consistently been one of the best players in the world, and he still remains among the elite.

"As a child, Corentin Moutet was such a didicated fan of Rafael Nadal that he used to sleep in one of the Spanish star's tradmark sleveless shirts" - @ CNN News18

Pick/Prediction: Under 26.5 Games (-110)

Nadal won his opening round matchup in 24 quick games, and that should be the case again today. Look for Nadal to utilize his experience on this court to give the Frechman a tough time. Nadal shoud make quick work out of the Moutet, and should keep the games low. Look for him to win this game 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

