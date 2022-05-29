Rafael Nadal vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth-round of the French Open. Nadal ranks no. 5 in the world rankings, and Auger-Aliassime sits in the 9th spot. The King of Clay will look to continue his dominance at the French Open against the Canadian. This matchup provides an angle to sports bettors.

Below, you will find the best bet for the match.

Rafael Nadal started his tournament at Roland Garros the way he usually does -- domination. He hasn't dropped a set through three rounds and hasn't played anybody that has had an answer to his play. After losing an early break to Botic van de Zandschlup in the last round, the King of Clay quickly turned it around and made it a quick day at the office. The fourth round, against FAA may be the first time in this tournament that he has an opponent across from him who could take a set from the Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Preview: Nadal on upset watch?

Felix Auger-Aliassime has played very well in 2022, holding a 26-12 overall record and an 11-6 record on clay. The Canadian struggled in the first round of the tournament as he fell down 2 sets to none early. Auger-Aliassime responded in a big way with three dominant sets in a row. The next two matches were a little easier for him; winning in straight sets in each game. The most important aspect of his game thus far has been his seve. Auger-Aliassime is averaging an impressive 12.7 aces per match in the tournament. If he can continue with this and limit his double-faults, then we could potentially see this match being a lot closer than people think.

The two men have met once before, which took place in Nadal's home country of Spain in 2019. The Spaniard won the match in straight sets, but the Canadian has improved a lot in the last three years. Auger-Aliassime has absolutely nothing to lose in this match, and this might allow him to play loose and free since all of the pressure is on his opponent. It has always been said in sports that the most dangerous opponent is one that has nothing to lose, because they give you their best effort.

Pick/Prediction: Over 32.5 Games (-115)

Although Rafa has been dominant, this is a game where Auger-Aliassime could potentially take a set. Even if he doesn't win a set, he has the talent and experience at this tournament to keep each set close. Felix Auger-Aliassime has overcome a lot of adversities in the tournament, and this could help him stay focused if he drops a set or two. Auger-Aliassime has the talent and experience to keep the game competitive throughout. We aren't predicting that the King of Clay will lost this game because that's very unlikely, especially at the French Open. However, this game number seems a little low considering that Auger-Aliassime could potentially win a set. We're going to take over in games!

