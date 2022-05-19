St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction May 19, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

Game Two between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues is tonight at Ball Arena.

After sweeping the Nashville Predators in the first round, the Avalanche continued their winning ways as they currently hold a 1-0 lead over St. Louis.

Game One was an overtime thriller capped off with Josh Manson, a midseason acquisition from Anaheim, netting the game-winning goal.

Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche



#GoAvsGo You know you bad when you can pose from any angle. You know you bad when you can pose from any angle.#GoAvsGo https://t.co/dLACs3pGmZ

"You know you bad when you can pose from any angle." - @ Colorado Avalanche

St. Louis looked strong coming off a series where they whomped the Minnesota Wild. The Blues have Cup aspirations as their franchise won it just three years ago, but it remains to be seen if this team has the talent to get past the Western Conference's favorite.

The Blues will certainly create more problems for the Avalanche than the Predators could, but this isn't a series Colorado fans should be worried about. It's Stanley Cup or bust for the Avalanche.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Blues @ Colorado Avalanche

Time & Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Blues +1.5 (-120) +190 Over 7 (+104) Avalanche -1.5 (+100) -235 Under 7 (-128)

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Picks

Nathan MacKinnon netted at least one goal in every game against Nashville. In Game 1 of this series, MacKinnon picked up only one point, and it came in the form of an assist. Things will change tonight as MacKinnon will score his first goal of the series.

Nathan MacKinnon to Score a Goal (+112)

Nathan MacKinnon is a player who gets his shots off. He has put six shots on goal or more in every game since April 26. His line tonight is curiously low at 4 1/2 as he is a deadly accurate shooter.

Nathan MacKinnon Over 4.5 Shots on Goal (-146)

"Look at how in sync @GabeLandeskog92 and Nathan MacKinnon are." - @ NHL

Cale Markar is another player who was shut out after a tremendous opening series. He scored ten points against Nashville and will look to have an impact on tonight's game.

Cale Markar to Record an Assists (-142)

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Prediction

The Colorado Avalanche are an absolute wagon, and they very well may make it to the Stanley Cup Finals without losing a game. Game 1 was closer than predicted; Game 2 should look very different. Colorado will blowout St. Louis in an embarrassing fashion to really control the momentum as the series heads to Missouri.

Colorado -1.5 (+100) & Over 7 (+104)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt