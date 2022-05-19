×
Create
Notifications

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction May 19, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

Josh Manson scored the overtime winner in Game One.
Josh Manson scored the overtime winner in Game One.
Jc Zargo
Jc Zargo
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Preview

Game Two between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues is tonight at Ball Arena.

After sweeping the Nashville Predators in the first round, the Avalanche continued their winning ways as they currently hold a 1-0 lead over St. Louis.

Game One was an overtime thriller capped off with Josh Manson, a midseason acquisition from Anaheim, netting the game-winning goal.

You know you bad when you can pose from any angle.#GoAvsGo https://t.co/dLACs3pGmZ
"You know you bad when you can pose from any angle." - @ Colorado Avalanche

St. Louis looked strong coming off a series where they whomped the Minnesota Wild. The Blues have Cup aspirations as their franchise won it just three years ago, but it remains to be seen if this team has the talent to get past the Western Conference's favorite.

The Blues will certainly create more problems for the Avalanche than the Predators could, but this isn't a series Colorado fans should be worried about. It's Stanley Cup or bust for the Avalanche.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Blues @ Colorado Avalanche

Time & Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Betting Odds

SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Blues+1.5 (-120)+190Over 7 (+104)
Avalanche -1.5 (+100)-235Under 7 (-128)

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Picks

Nathan MacKinnon netted at least one goal in every game against Nashville. In Game 1 of this series, MacKinnon picked up only one point, and it came in the form of an assist. Things will change tonight as MacKinnon will score his first goal of the series.

Nathan MacKinnon to Score a Goal (+112)

Nathan MacKinnon is a player who gets his shots off. He has put six shots on goal or more in every game since April 26. His line tonight is curiously low at 4 1/2 as he is a deadly accurate shooter.

Nathan MacKinnon Over 4.5 Shots on Goal (-146)

Look at how in sync @GabeLandeskog92 and Nathan MacKinnon are. 😂 #StanleyCup🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT ➡️ spr.ly/6013zMtfb🇨🇦: @Sportsnet ➡️ spr.ly/6014zMtfj https://t.co/ViKbTnokHm
"Look at how in sync @GabeLandeskog92 and Nathan MacKinnon are." - @ NHL

Cale Markar is another player who was shut out after a tremendous opening series. He scored ten points against Nashville and will look to have an impact on tonight's game.

Cale Markar to Record an Assists (-142)

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Prediction

The Colorado Avalanche are an absolute wagon, and they very well may make it to the Stanley Cup Finals without losing a game. Game 1 was closer than predicted; Game 2 should look very different. Colorado will blowout St. Louis in an embarrassing fashion to really control the momentum as the series heads to Missouri.

Also Read Article Continues below

Colorado -1.5 (+100) & Over 7 (+104)

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who Will Win Tonight?

St. Louis Blues

Colorado Avalanche

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी