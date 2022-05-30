Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Holger Rune Odds, Line, Pick, and Predictions - May 30th | 2022 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Holger Rune in the French Open quarterfinals on Monday. This will be the first head-to-head matchup between the two, and with the way both of them have been playing, it's sure to make for an interesting matchup.

Tsitsipas is ranked fourth in the world and is also the fourth seed in the tournament. He dominated Mikael Ymer in the previous round, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. This was the first match at this year's French Open in which the Greek hasn't dropped a set.

With the win, he's now 17-3 on clay in 2022, and all three of his losses have come to players ranked No. 6 or higher. Rune will be Tsitsipas' most difficult opponent on paper, so it'll be interesting to see if the 23-year-old will be up for the challenge from the get-go or if he will wait till he's in trouble to turn up the heat.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



takes care of business against Ymer 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. He awaits the winner of Rune/Gaston



#RolandGarros Solid as a rock 🪨 @steftsitsipas takes care of business against Ymer 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. He awaits the winner of Rune/Gaston Solid as a rock 🪨@steftsitsipas takes care of business against Ymer 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. He awaits the winner of Rune/Gaston#RolandGarros https://t.co/irUgnMyk4t

Danish teenager Holger Rune is yet to drop a set at the French Open, but he'll face a much tougher task against the fourth-ranked player in the world. Rune, like Tsitispas, has been excellent on clay this year, sporting a 20-7 record. The win at Munich on clay earlier this season was the first title of the 19-year-old's career, and he'll look to continue his success in Paris on Monday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Holger Rune Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) vs. Holger Rune

Date & Time: Monday, May 30th, 7:30 A.M. EDT

Venue: Paris, France

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Holger Rune Betting Odds

Player Money Line Spread Over/Under Holger Rune +350 +6.5 (-115) Over 33.5 (-120) Stefanos Tsitsipas -475 -6.5 (-105) Under 33.5 (+100)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Holger Rune Betting Prediction

Rune, ranked 40th in the world, has been surprisingly flawless at the French Open, having won nine straight sets. Just over a week ago, the Dane suffered cramps in the Lyon semifinals against Cameron Norrie.

Tsitsipas was brilliant against Ymer in the third round, allowing the Swede to take only five games off him. The Greek conceded four sets in the opening two rounds. He has a habit of making hard work of his matches, even those where he comes out victorious, so expect Monday's fourth-round matchup to be a battle. Still, Tsitsipas should be able to use his experience to knockout the Danish teenager and advance to the last eight in Paris.

Prediction: Over 33.5 Games (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala