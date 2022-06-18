Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction June 18, 2022 | 2022 NHL Stanley Cup 

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals tonight in Denver.

The Avalanche hold a 1-0 series lead after taking Game 1 in overtime on Wednesday.

The first period of Game 1 was electric, as four goals were scored in a 10-minute time span. The Avalanche took a 2-0 lead before Nicholas Paul answered back for Tampa. A power play at the end of the period allowed the Avalanche to take back their two-goal lead.

The Lightning evened the score in the second period with two goals in less than a minute.

It was a defense-heavy third period, and neither team gave an inch. The stronghold stood, and the game was forced into overtime.

It took all of 83 seconds of overtime to find a winner. Tampa had control of the puck for all of 10 seconds. J.T. Compher missed a shot for the Avalanche before assisting Andre Burakovkky with the game-winner.

Tampa played great in Game 1 and will try to return to the ice with the same energy to even the series tonight.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Tamp Bay Lightning @ Colorado Avalanche

Time & Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Lightning +1.5 (-200) +132 Over 6 (-108) Avalanche -1.5 (+164) -160 Under 6 (-112)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Picks

The biggest playmakers for both teams failed to get on the board in Game 1. In a Stanley Cup series, it's not unusual for different guys to step up and make plays, but to win the series, the big guns still need to come forth and make some plays.

Nathan Mackinnon to Score a Goal (+134) & Nikita Kucherov to Score a Goal (+156)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Prediction

This Tampa Bay team is four wins away from their third straight Stanley Cup. They have been as successful as they have been for as long as they have been due to their ability to make adjustments. They can change their game to match any opponent. For three straight years, they have struggled in the series' first games, but by the time the puck drops for Game 2, they are locked in and ready to exploit their opponent. Bettors should take the plus sign as the Lightning take their first win of the series tonight.

Tampa (+132)

