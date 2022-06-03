Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 3, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers are set for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 1 was an unexpected bludgeoning, as New York took a 1-0 series lead.

Both teams looked strong for the first half of Game 1. Each of the Rangers' first two goals were answered right back by Tampa Bay, but things seemed to fall apart for the Lightning after New York scored a third goal with ten minutes left in the second.

New York's fourth goal of the night was a real dagger as they beat Tampa Bay down to get it. The Rangers spent nearly 2 1/2 minutes in the offensive zone, tiring out the defense until they were finally able to score.

Andrew @based_shesty Heres that entire shift by the kid line for you Rangers gang Heres that entire shift by the kid line for you Rangers gang https://t.co/KtFwjwfbUa

"Heres that entire shift by the kid line for you Rangers gang" - @ Andrew

The final was 6-2 as the Lightning defense was abysmal in the third period. Playing on the road, these games aren't as crucial for Tampa Bay, but they would love to steal one before going home for the next two games.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Lightning @ New York Rangers

Time & Date: Friday, June 3, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Lightning -1.5 (+202) -134 Over 5.5 (+100) Rangers +1.5 (-250) +112 Under 5.5 (-122)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Best Pick

Both teams put up well over 30 shots on goal in Game 1. Andrei Vasilevskiy will come into this game with a chip on his shoulder after his Game 1 performance.

NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL



#NHLStats: media.nhl.com/public/news/16… Andrei Vasilevskiy held the Panthers – the NHL's highest-scoring team in the regular season – to one goal or fewer in every game during the Second Round and has an active stretch of five straight contests allowing one goal or fewer. #StanleyCup

"Andrei Vasilevskiy held the Panthers – the NHL’s highest-scoring team in the regular season – to one goal or fewer in every game during the Second Round" - @ NHL Public Relations

The Rangers have put more shots on net than any other team in these playoffs, so Vasilevskiy should have no problem making 28 saves tonight.

Andrei Vasilevskiy Over 27.5 Saves (-112)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Prediction

Game 1 was the Lightning's first game in a week and a half. Now that they have shaken the rust off, they'll be ready to go for Game 2. It's a rare occurrence for Andrei Vasilevskiy to give up so many goals, and bettors can count on him to be stronger tonight.

Lightning -1.5 (+202) & Over 5.5 Goals (+100)

