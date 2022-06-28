Wimbledon Best Bets: Matteo Berrettini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, & Nick Kyrgios | Tuesday, June 28th

Wimbledon Best Bets: Berrettini makes quick work in his opener

If you're in the United States, Wimbledon is a tough tournament to keep track of with a lot of extremely early action. Whether you're at work or asleep, the show must go on. However, if you want to wake up to some more cash in your sportsbook account, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find three of the best bets for tomorrow morning's slate of tennis at Wimbledon.

Bet #1: Matteo Berrettini -7.5 games (-110) vs. Cristian Garin

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini will arrive at Wimbledon with an active streak of 4 consecutive grass court finals.
#Djokovic: Queen's 2018, Wimbledon 2018, Wimbledon 2019, Wimbledon 2021
#Berrettini: Queen's 2021, Wimbledon 2021, Stuttgart 2022, Queen's 2022

"Novak Djokovic & Matteo Berrenttini will arrive at Wimbledon with an active streak of 4 consecutive grass court finals"- @marioboc17

Matteo Berrenttini has come back from injury in a big way. After hand surgery in March, he rattled off two tournament wins and comes into Wimbledon with a lot of confidence. He has been very good on grass in 2022, with a perfect 9-0 record on the surface. The Italian has compiled a very respectable overall record of 18-6 so far this season, and comes into the tournament as one of the major favorites.

His opponent, Cristian Garin, has had a pretty mediocre year. The Chilean has a 12-15 record so far, and holds a 0-2 record on grass. In terms of head-to-head, the two have played 3 times prior to this match. Matteo Berrenttini leads the matchup 2-1, including winning their most recent one in pretty easy fashion.

We're going with the Italian to take care of Garin pretty easily. He's riding a huge wave of momentum and should have his best form ready to take on this major.

Bet #2: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Maxime Cressy over 39.5 games (-115)

"The countdown has begun....see you Tuesday"- @felixtennis

Although he has the ability to be dominant, Felix Auger-Aliassime always seems to find himself in very long, competitive matches. This match is going to be very exciting, as both Auger-Aliassime and Cressy are great servers. The noticeable trend in this match is the Canadian Auger-Aliassime's tendency to get into these 5-set first-round matches when he plays in Grand Slam tournaments.

Maxime Cressy comes into Wimbledon with a perfect matchup to possibly make an upset attempt. He's an unorthodox player who could prove to be tricky for the Canadian. We've recently seen him have success against another big server in Hubert Hurkacz. Although he ultimately lost the match, he was able to take a set from the heavily favored Pole and drag the match longer than most expected. That's what we see happening again, and we're going with this match to go over 39.5 games!

Bet #3: Nick Kyrgios To Win in Straight Sets or 3:0 (-120) vs. Paul Jubb

"It's an amazing court, a special energy about it."- Nick Kyrgios

After some obstacles in the last few years, the Aussie has got himself back on track and the results have followed. Behind his huge serve, Nick Kyrgios has jumped out to a 16-6 record this season. This includes great success on grass, where he is 7-2 this season and 41-19 over his career on the surface. He comes into Wimbledon with momentum and a perfect first-round matchup.

Paul Jubb had a great junior career that included a national championship at the NCAA level. However, he hasn't had the same success on the tour, as he has faced some of the world's best. Jubb doesn't have a whole lot of experience on grass, and that's not a good sign when he's facing a very good grass courter in Kyrgios. We're going with the Aussie to win in straight sets, with great value!

