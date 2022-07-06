Wimbledon Best Bets: Nick Kyrgios & Rafael Nadal | Wednesday, July 6th

The quarterfinals are among us at Wimbledon, and we have two great matchups to kick it off. To begin the morning, Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin will fight to secure a spot in the final four. Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz will begin their match shortly after. If you want betting action on the matches, then you've come to the right place! Let's get into these bets!

Wimbledon Best Bets: Can Kyrgios overcome adveristy and advance to the semi-finals?

Bet #1: Nick Kyrgios -5.5 Games (+100) vs. Cristian Garin

"Eight years later, @NickKyrgios is a Wimbledon quarter-finalist again."- @Wimbledon

Aussie Nick Kyrgios is not a boring guy. He's known for being an emotional player and he's, as always, been in the news lately, for the right and wrong reasons. Despite all that, he finds himself one match away from the semi-finals of Wimbledon. He'll face a young, hungry Chilean in Cristian Garin in tomorrow morning's matchup.

Kyrgios' game has been great in this tournament. He's done well to overcome adversity, including a shoulder injury in the last match. His serve has been in great form as he's smashed ace after ace. This is an interesting matchup, as Garin hasn't had a whole lot of grass success, while Kyrgios has played extremely well on the surface.

Cristian Garin has quietly had a very impressive run during the last week. He didn't have much success on grass until he got to this tournament, winning four matches in a row. He'll come into tomorrow's matchup as a big underdog due to Kyrgios' 11-2 record on the surface this season.

We're going with the Aussie to win this match rather handily. Although Garin has been scrappy this tournament, trust Kyrgios to get the job done.

Bet #2: Rafael Nadal vs. Taylor Fritz over 38.5 Games (-120)

"One incredible point. One @RafaelNadal"- @Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal has been extremely good this season with a record of 34-3. The Spaniard has proved that age is only a number and has breezed through the last 2 rounds in straight sets. Fritz has dominated the entire tournament and won each of his matches in straight sets.

One thing to look for is how well Nadal can return Fritz's serve. The American has been very effective with his serve thus far, smashing 58 aces during the tournament. If the Spaniard can avoid unforced errors, then he should be able to advance into the next round.

The last time these men faced off was in March, where Fritz won 2 sets to nothing. This quarterfinal match, though, is a different story. Rafael Nadal normally plays very well during Grand Slam tournaments, so it's safe to expect both men will bring their best. This is trending towards being a competitive match where both men win sets. We're going with the over in this one.

