Wimbledon Best Bets: Tim Van Rijthoven, Oscar Otte, & Frances Tiafoe | Friday, July 1st

The 3rd round at Wimbledon will start on Friday morning, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups going on. If you want to catch some of the action, set your alarm clocks! The first two rounds have shown a lot about these players. There has been a lot of long, competitive games so far, and Friday's action shouldn't be any different.

Below, you will find three of the best bets for the 5th day of Wimbledon.

Wimbledon Best Bets: Van Rijthoven has a great matchup

Bet #1: Tim Van Rijthoven -3.5 games (-115) vs. Nikolaz Basilashvili

José Morgado @josemorgado Tim Van Rijthoven continues his incredible grass season (now 7 consecutive wins) and beats Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon.



Likely to face Djokovic in the 4th round... Tim Van Rijthoven continues his incredible grass season (now 7 consecutive wins) and beats Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon.Likely to face Djokovic in the 4th round...

"Tim Van Rijthoven continues his incredible grass season..."- @josemorgado

Tim Van Rijthoven, the young Dutch player, will be taking on the Georgean Nikolaz Basilashvili in the 3rd round. This will be the first time these two will clash in their careers, and it's shaping up to be a pretty good match at Wimbledon. Van Rijthoven has only conceded one set in the tournament so far, while Basilashvili has played in two marathon matches.

The difference in this maychup seems to be the Dutchmen's success on grass compared to Basilashvili's. Van Rijthoven has a 7-1 record on grass during this season and a 29-13 overall record. Nikolaz Basilashvili has been inconsistent to this point, with a record of 12-20.

The edge here goes to Van Rijthoven because of the fact he hasn't played nearly as many games as his opponent has. Basilashvili has taken 20 more games to reach the 3rd round. We're going with Tim Van Rijthoven to win the match and cover the spread.

Bet #2: Oscar Otte vs. Carlos Alcaraz over 36.5 games (-125)

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz I love , I love playing on grass and I love the support from the fans! 🫶🏻 VAMOS! INTO THE THIRD ROUND FOR THE FIRST TIME HERE! 🤩 Played better today!I love @Wimbledon , I love playing on grassand I love the support from the fans! 🫶🏻 VAMOS! INTO THE THIRD ROUND FOR THE FIRST TIME HERE! 🤩 Played better today! 💯 I love @Wimbledon 💜, I love playing on grass 🌱 and I love the support from the fans! 🫶🏻 VAMOS! https://t.co/3xOr9qyNoq

"INTO THE THIRD ROUND FOR THE FIRST TIME HERE!"- @carlosalcaraz

Up-and-coming star Carlos Alcaraz hasn't had much experience in his career on grass, and that showed in his first-round marathon. He followed that up with a great showing in the second round, as he took care of Tallon Greikspoor relatively easily. He will face the toughest challenge of his Wimbledon tournament so far in the shape of German Oscar Otte.

Otte is a lot more comfortable on grass, and this is something that gives him a bit of an edge. Given that his opponent isn't as successful on the surface, Otte could absolutely make a run at an upset. However, the most value can be found in the total number of games.

Otte's craftiness and big serve, coupled with Carlos Alcaraz's overall solid game gives the indication that this could be a very long match. We're staying away from taking a side and taking this match to go over 36.5.

Bet #3: Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Bublik over 40.5 games (-115)

Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) @TheJTCC “There’s a lot of fresh meat, for sure”



JTCC alumnus Frances Tiafoe on his upcoming Wimbledon draw.



Tiafoe joined ESPN hosts Chris McKendry and Brad Gilbert for an interview after his straight set victory this morning!



@FTiafoe @bgtennisnation @espn @Wimbledon @atptour “There’s a lot of fresh meat, for sure”JTCC alumnus Frances Tiafoe on his upcoming Wimbledon draw.Tiafoe joined ESPN hosts Chris McKendry and Brad Gilbert for an interview after his straight set victory this morning! 😂“There’s a lot of fresh meat, for sure”😂JTCC alumnus Frances Tiafoe on his upcoming Wimbledon draw. Tiafoe joined ESPN hosts Chris McKendry and Brad Gilbert for an interview after his straight set victory this morning!@FTiafoe @bgtennisnation @espn @Wimbledon @atptour https://t.co/E537EsdinI

"There's a lot of fresh meat, for sure"- Frances Tiafoe

This is an interesting match, as these two men played just 11 days ago. Tiafoe fell to Bublik in three sets. It took Bublik 31 games to win in their last meeting, so we're seeing value in the over in this Grand Slam match. Neither man has conceded a single set as they breezed through the first two rounds.

Both Alexander Bubik and Frances Tiafoe have been efficient with their serve, so this could prove to be a long match, potentially getting into the fifth set. There is no clear advantage in terms of familiarity with the surface. In fact, both of them have had succes on grass when they have played.

Considering the level Tiafoe and Bublik have played at during the tournament, neither of them should have a huge fall off. This should be an extremely competitive, back-and-forth match and the value seems to be in the total number of games.

