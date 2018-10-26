×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

10 Things nobody will tell you about Poker

Chaitanya Halbe
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
7   //    26 Oct 2018, 20:46 IST

Poker and its best stories from around the world
Poker and its best stories from around the world

Poker, the game we know goes back to 18th century. When its closest European predecessor was known as Poque, which was anglicized as Poker. The game evolved and modernized over the years and has gained massive popularity. Here are 10 interesting facts most people don’t know about the game.

#1 The probability of making an actual coveted royal flush in the poker game called Texas Hold'em is 1 in approximately 40,000, which is less than your chances of dying in an asteroid collapsing on top of you.

#2 First world series of poker had only 7 entries in total and funny enough the winner of the competition was elected by his peers which doesn’t happen in the format today. Nowadays the main events of poker have consistently attracted over 5000 players.

#3  In the world series of 2006 of poker attracted a record-breaking total of 8773 participants plus a grand total prize pool of $52,818,610.Poker world series winner Jamie Gold took home a tasty $12,000,000.

#4 The term Poker, although used in reference to Texas, hold them yet over 100 variants of poker game exist worldwide.

#5 Poker games include Omaha, 7 card, 5 card draw as well as computerized video poker and the famous poker phrase “a chip and a chair” dates back all the way to 1982 world series of poker main event.

#6 Jack Strauss a famous world class player in a tournament thinking he was eliminated from the tournament, found a chip lying under his napkin when he was just about to get up. On that very chip, he went on to win the tournament and took home prize money of $540,000.

#7 Jack Ury a famous poker player made his debut in World Series of poker at the age of 94 in the year 2007. He returned in 2009 and 2010 and was quoted saying “I can’t walk, I can’t see, I can’t hear but I can still play poker ”!

#8 Best known for his temperament at the poker table, there is no question that famous “poker brat” Phil Hellmuth is one of the greatest players alive as he holds records for the most world series bracelets (wins) with astonishing 13 and counting.

#9 Largest prize pool till date was $12,423,000 generated in the year 2011 Pokerstars' 10th-anniversary tournament.

#10 Canadian poker player named Kyle Weir became an instant millionaire by beating a total of 62115 players in the tournament and won $1,146,574.65 in prize money.

The game has gained popularity over 1000 years crossing several continents and cultures. Being available to play online with real money poker has crossed the physical barrier and it just keeps getting better.

Topics you might be interested in:
Texas Holdem Poker Omaha Poker Rules
Chaitanya Halbe
CONTRIBUTOR
Love writing about different sports, currently fascinated by poker. researching things is what i love doing in my free time when im not writing. Click the FOLLOW button below to stay updated to know more about poker.
Best Online Poker softwares and why you should use them
RELATED STORY
Online vs Offline Poker: Pros and Cons
RELATED STORY
Poker Chip Values | Poker Chip Colors and Values (Chart)
RELATED STORY
Poker Terms and Meanings | Glossary of Poker Terms
RELATED STORY
Online Poker India Review: Real Poker India
RELATED STORY
Learn How to Play Texas Hold’em Poker in 10 minutes
RELATED STORY
Online Poker With Real Money: All that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Best real money Poker apps in the business
RELATED STORY
All You Need To Know Before Playing Online Real-Money Poker
RELATED STORY
7 ways to improve your poker skills
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us