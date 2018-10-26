10 Things nobody will tell you about Poker

Chaitanya Halbe FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 7 // 26 Oct 2018, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Poker and its best stories from around the world

Poker, the game we know goes back to 18th century. When its closest European predecessor was known as Poque, which was anglicized as Poker. The game evolved and modernized over the years and has gained massive popularity. Here are 10 interesting facts most people don’t know about the game.

#1 The probability of making an actual coveted royal flush in the poker game called Texas Hold'em is 1 in approximately 40,000, which is less than your chances of dying in an asteroid collapsing on top of you.

#2 First world series of poker had only 7 entries in total and funny enough the winner of the competition was elected by his peers which doesn’t happen in the format today. Nowadays the main events of poker have consistently attracted over 5000 players.

#3 In the world series of 2006 of poker attracted a record-breaking total of 8773 participants plus a grand total prize pool of $52,818,610.Poker world series winner Jamie Gold took home a tasty $12,000,000.

#4 The term Poker, although used in reference to Texas, hold them yet over 100 variants of poker game exist worldwide.

#5 Poker games include Omaha, 7 card, 5 card draw as well as computerized video poker and the famous poker phrase “a chip and a chair” dates back all the way to 1982 world series of poker main event.

#6 Jack Strauss a famous world class player in a tournament thinking he was eliminated from the tournament, found a chip lying under his napkin when he was just about to get up. On that very chip, he went on to win the tournament and took home prize money of $540,000.

#7 Jack Ury a famous poker player made his debut in World Series of poker at the age of 94 in the year 2007. He returned in 2009 and 2010 and was quoted saying “I can’t walk, I can’t see, I can’t hear but I can still play poker ”!

#8 Best known for his temperament at the poker table, there is no question that famous “poker brat” Phil Hellmuth is one of the greatest players alive as he holds records for the most world series bracelets (wins) with astonishing 13 and counting.

#9 Largest prize pool till date was $12,423,000 generated in the year 2011 Pokerstars' 10th-anniversary tournament.

#10 Canadian poker player named Kyle Weir became an instant millionaire by beating a total of 62115 players in the tournament and won $1,146,574.65 in prize money.

The game has gained popularity over 1000 years crossing several continents and cultures. Being available to play online with real money poker has crossed the physical barrier and it just keeps getting better.