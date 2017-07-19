2017 World Series Poker Finals will see largest ever prize worth $8.15 million

The WSOP Finals are here and the biggest prize pool in poker is at stake.

by deevyamulani News 19 Jul 2017, 18:49 IST

This year’s WSOP finalists will fight it out for the biggest prize in poker

What’s the story?

The final table of the 2017 World Series of Poker has been set after a week of thrilling, high stakes, action packed poker. The prize money on the line will be $8.15 million and will go to the winner of the table.

The absence of the November Line in this year’s edition means that the finalists will have to resume play on Thursday itself. Another astonishing fact is that each of the nine players on the final table will be taking home at least a million dollars from the $10,000 buy-in tournament.

In case you didn’t know...

The World Series of Poker is an annual tournament that takes place in Las Vegas and is organised by Caesars Entertainment. The WSOP has now evolved into one of the most prestigious events on the poker circuit and offers multi-million dollar prizes to its winner.

A bracelet is also given out as an award and it is one of the most sought after honours for professional poker players. Such is the standing of this tournament that the winner of the WSOP Main Event is known as the World Champion of Poker.

The heart of the matter

The WSOP is known to attract a huge number of entrants and 2017 event saw 7,221 players registering for the event, collecting a total prize money of $67,877,400. The final nine were decided after Michael Ruane missed out on the chance to secure back to back final table appearances as he finished 10th and took home a prize money of $8,25,001.

Another upset saw last year’s final table winner Qui Nguyen being knocked out in the second round itself, well before he could defend his title.

The total prize pool will be distributed as per the players’ standings at the end of the round. The distribution break-up will be done in the following manner:

POSITION PRIZE MONEY 1. $8,150,000 2. $4,700,000 3. $3,500,000 4. $2,600,000 5. $2,000,000 6. $1,675,000 7. $1,425,000 8. $1,200,000 9. $1,000,000

What’s next?

The final table at the WSOP always throws up some unexpected surprises and this year is no different. The oldest player on the table, the 64-year-old John Hesp has never reached the WSOP final table before and his lifetime earnings from tournaments add up to $2,207. He is assured of taking home at least a million after making it so far this time around.

Author’s take

Poker is known for its high stakes which add to the thrill of the game. The WSOP is the world’s most prestigious poker tournament and it is befitting that the WSOP Main Event has the largest prize pool on the poker circuit. May the best man win.