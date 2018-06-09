2018 Poker Hall Of Fame Is Open For Public Nominations

It's your time to choose the nominees of the 2018 Poker Hall Of Fame!

It’s that time of the year, again, when poker fandom status goes a notch above. Yes, 2018 Poker Hall of Fame is officially open for the public nomination process. Like every year, this year too, the journey to nominating the newest Hall of Famers starts online at the Poker Hall of Fame website. The rules are simple- fans can nominate anyone- player, non-player, even an imaginary friend. They just need to support it with a brief reason why their nomination deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Point to be noted- only one nomination per email ID is allowed.

The qualification criteria for the nominees, fans need to keep in mind:

-A player must have played poker against the acknowledged top competition.

-Played for high stakes.

-Be a minimum of 40 years old at the time of nomination.

-Played consistently well, gaining the respect of peers.

-Stood the test of time.

Or, for non-players, contributed to the overall growth and success of the game of poker, with indelible positive and lasting results.

A Walk Down The Hall Of Fame

Interestingly, all but the age criteria are subjective. For fans that have been associated with Poker Hall of Fame, things are pretty much clear; for first-timers- it's not the place to nominate your local poker buddy.

Once the public nomination closes, the Poker Hall of Fame Governing Council will review the list of top ten vote-getters. Without any controversial changes, upon review, the Council may substitute a couple of names if they feel that the deserving ones missed the attention of the majority.

The final list of top 10 contenders will then be put to vote by the living Poker Hall of Famers and a “blue ribbon” media panel. The voting panel members have 10 votes each which they can distribute however they would like to- all 10 to one candidate or divided amongst several. Usually, the top 2 popular choices will sweep clean into the Poker Hall of Fame Class of 2018. However, it was in 2009 when only one person made it to the Hall of Fame- Mike Sexton. To find out if Poker Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be graced by two names or one, fans will have to exercise patience for some time. The Poker Hall of Fame Class of 2018 induction ceremony will take place about the same time as the WSOP final table.

