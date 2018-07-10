2018 WSOP Main Event- Day 4 Was About Keeping The Bluff Away

It’s down to 310 people after Day 4 of the WSOP Main Event ended with its share of heartbreaks and dazzling moments. Out of 7,784 contestants who registered for the Main Event, now only five percent are left to resume Day 5 of the ME.

The Stars Of The Day

The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Vegas was buzzing with stellar moves one after the other on the fourth day of ME action. After thirteen long hours of grinding, two American pros made it to the top two positions on the stack ladder. Barry Hutter ended the day as the chip leader with 55,97,000 chips in his pocket. Alexander Haro followed right behind with 50,31,000 chips.

Brian Altman’s shot to glory was not just the third-highest chip collection at the end of the day. Altman’s accomplishment in conjuring a move to surpass Phil Ivey’s bluff and, eventually, putting him out of the game was the most eye-catching. When asked about the confident hand he put forth, this is what Altman had to say.

“Given the spot, I took a relatively short amount of time for the river call, probably 90 to 120 seconds. My hand was just too strong to fold. I thought he was very capable of turning hands like and black tens and black nines into bluffs as well as something with the ace of spades in it. So, I just went with my gut.”

Day 4- End Of Day Chip Count

Barry Hutter 55,97,000 Alexander Haro 50,31,000 Brian Altman 48,61,000 Andres Jeckeln 45,06,000 Hari Bercovici 35,10,000 Kelly Minkin 34,59,000 Franklin Azevedo 34,10,000 Ubaid Habib 33,00,000 Nicholas Newport 32,69,000 Krasimir Yankov 2,64,000

The Indian League

As from Team India contingency, we are left with FOUR names to count on for the world championship title. Here’s a quick look at their names and chip count at the end of Day 4.

Nishant Sharma- 11,72,000

Kartik Ved- 10,96,000

Vivek Rughani- 10,76,000

Sunil Verma- 60,00,200

With a lot of hope and excitement, Day 5 kicked off at 11:00 am on Monday, July 9. Stay tuned to find out if your favorite poker player is getting closer to his dream title.