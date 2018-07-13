2018 WSOP Main Event- Down To Nine Players Now

Finishing 34th at the 2018 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Event #65: $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Nishant Sharma ensured that he becomes a force to reckon with in the Indian poker community. A whopping INR 1.58 Crore and some of the most unforgettable memories of his poker career is what Sharma will return with to his homeland. Another Indian, Vivek Rughani also managed to keep a spot within top hundred when he claimed the 88th position for INR 53.47 Lakh.

The Main Event Is Now Down To Nine Players

Team India has shown a good run at the WSOP this year and we are looking forward to more action before the series comes to an end. As for the highly-aspired Main Event, which is the second biggest WSOP tournament till date, with 7,874 players registering for it, we are now left with NINE contenders in fray for the World Championship title. Come July 14, which is hardly two days away, the winner shall be crowned!

The Main Event Day 7 Wrap-Up

In the Amazon Tan poker room at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Day 7 started with 26 players in contention. The elimination started with Jeff Trudeau leaving at 26th when he ran short stacked against Antoine Labat. Next to follow was Barry Hutter at 25th position for $282,630. Bart Lybaert (24th for $282,630), Eric Froehlich (23rd for $282,630) and Nirath Rean (22nd for $282,630) busted soon, one after the other.

In the final hand, when ten players were left in the field, Cada, Lynskey, and Dyer started picking up some pots. Yueqi Zhu finished 10th losing all his chips to Nicolas Manion and Labat. Zhu held pocket kings that could not survive against pocket aces and pocket kings of Manion and Labat respectively. The board revealed Manion’s dominance sending Zhu to the rail.

The Final Table Chip Counts