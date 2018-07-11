Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2018 WSOP Main Event- Nishant Sharma And Vivek Rughani To Play Day 6

PokerShots
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
11 Jul 2018

Nishant Sharma And Vivek Rughani To Play Day 6
Nishant Sharma And Vivek Rughani To Play Day 6

Amidst stormy challenges TWO Indians- Nishant Sharma and Vivek Rughani- move ahead in the WSOP Main Event battle as they progress to Day 6. Day 5 ended with 9Stacks qualifiers Rughani and Sharma making the cut into the one-hundred and nine players who will play the Day 6 of ME. Houston native Michael Dyer will be leading the day with a chip count of 1,21,80,000 which is marginally higher than that of his followers Brian Yoon and Jeff Trudeau who pocketed 83,95,000 and 83,05,000 chips respectively.

India Running Deep In The WSOP

In the past couple of years, poker has gained remarkable popularity in India and it’s evident in the way players are performing across tournaments and events within and outside the country. Last year, two Indians got the WSOP bracelet and this year Nikita Luther bagging one, while Aditya Sushant and Srinivas Balasubramanian running deep in many side events is bringing several proud moments for the Indian poker community.

Is another WSOP bracelet for India on the cards? With the Indian pros, Sharma and Rughani, putting up a great fight so far, we certainly hope so. Sharma is sitting amongst top 15 stack holders with 58,00,000 chips. Rughani (15,45,000), on the other hand, braved a good show by doubling up first through Joey Fabre and then via Matas Cikinas. Another Indian who though could not make into Day 6, but made his last day count with his career-best paycheck of INR 39.20 Lakh was Kartik Ved.

Top 10 Chips Counts At The End of Day 5

  1. Michael Dyer      12,180,000
  2. Brian Yoon        8,395,000
  3. Jeff Trudeau       8,305,000
  4. Hari Bercovici     7,650,000
  5. Bart Lybaert       7,530,000
  6. Paulo Goncalves    6,940,000
  7. Peter Campo       6,935,000
  8. Konstantin Beylin   6,930,000
  9. Alexander Gross    6,755,000
  10. Artem Metalidi     6,525,000

Day 5 of the Main Event was not only about action on the felts. As storm-struck Vegas received its first summer, the Rio convention came to a halt due to a power cut. After emergency lighting was activated the day resumed only to end 83 minutes early. For latest updates on Day 6 of 2018 WSOP Main Event, stay tuned with us.

 

