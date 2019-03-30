×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 Foxwoods Poker Classic: Soukha Kachittavong Wins The Title

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
6   //    30 Mar 2019, 12:01 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

The Foxwoods Poker Classic’s $2,500 Championship Event saw 183 entries that helped it go past its $300,000 GTD and generated a prize pool of over $400K. Soukha Kachittavong has the time of his life in this tournament. He not only won this event but apart from this he also won Event #2: $300 NLH Big Stack for $16,376 and third in the $500 Six Max for $4,913. In this event, he won a $101,827 top prize and along with that the title as well.

This win is his second-largest cash win only behind the $127,637 that he won for winning the 2017 Borgata Spring Poker Open Event #1: $560 Deepstack Kick-Off. With this win, his lifetime earning has reached $1,275, 075. This has put him second on Rhode Island’s all-time money list behind Aram Zobian ($1,943,682).

The Final Table

Kachittavong was the chip leader on Day 1C but moved to the second position on Day 2. However, when Day 3 started, he was on the bottom end of the chip count with only 11 players left. He did get a lucky start with an early double that kick-started his road to victory.

The game didn’t go for very long on the final table as by the end of level 26 only four players remained on the table. Kachittavong sent off Stefanski at the fourth position after they got into a preflop raising war. Soon after that Kachittavong removed WSOP Crazy 8’s champ Galen Halland at the third place taking the game to the heads-up round. Kachittavong moved to the heads-up round against Paul Snead with a 2:1 chip lead, and it helped him swoop the win with ease.

Final Table Payouts at 2019 Foxwoods Poker Classic

Shipping this tournament helped Soukha Kachittavong's lifetime earning to reach $1,275, 075 placing him second on Rhode Island’s all-time money list just behind Aram Zobian.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
Jaewook Shin Wins WPT Vietnam High Roller Title After 3-Way Chop
RELATED STORY
Justin Bonomo Wins $586,114 At The 2019 Triton Jeju Series
RELATED STORY
David Peters Wins USPO Main Event And 2019 USPO Championship
RELATED STORY
Guillaume Nolet Wins $300,000 In $10,300 High-Roller At PartyPoker LIVE Rio
RELATED STORY
Jake Bazeley wins WSOPC Harrah’s Cherokee
RELATED STORY
PokerStars Players Champion, Ramon Colillas wins the coveted title for $5.1 Million
RELATED STORY
2019 WPT Barcelona PLO: Abhishek Goindi Finishes 2nd Place For INR 19.57 Lakhs
RELATED STORY
US Poker Open $25K NLHE: Ali Imsirovic wins title for $442,500
RELATED STORY
Stephen Chidwick Wins $25K PLO At US Poker Open 2019
RELATED STORY
Kalyan Chakravarthy Finishes At 8th Place; WPT Vietnam DeepStacks SHR
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us