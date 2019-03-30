2019 Foxwoods Poker Classic: Soukha Kachittavong Wins The Title

PokerShots FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 6 // 30 Mar 2019, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

The Foxwoods Poker Classic’s $2,500 Championship Event saw 183 entries that helped it go past its $300,000 GTD and generated a prize pool of over $400K. Soukha Kachittavong has the time of his life in this tournament. He not only won this event but apart from this he also won Event #2: $300 NLH Big Stack for $16,376 and third in the $500 Six Max for $4,913. In this event, he won a $101,827 top prize and along with that the title as well.

This win is his second-largest cash win only behind the $127,637 that he won for winning the 2017 Borgata Spring Poker Open Event #1: $560 Deepstack Kick-Off. With this win, his lifetime earning has reached $1,275, 075. This has put him second on Rhode Island’s all-time money list behind Aram Zobian ($1,943,682).

The Final Table

Kachittavong was the chip leader on Day 1C but moved to the second position on Day 2. However, when Day 3 started, he was on the bottom end of the chip count with only 11 players left. He did get a lucky start with an early double that kick-started his road to victory.

The game didn’t go for very long on the final table as by the end of level 26 only four players remained on the table. Kachittavong sent off Stefanski at the fourth position after they got into a preflop raising war. Soon after that Kachittavong removed WSOP Crazy 8’s champ Galen Halland at the third place taking the game to the heads-up round. Kachittavong moved to the heads-up round against Paul Snead with a 2:1 chip lead, and it helped him swoop the win with ease.

Final Table Payouts at 2019 Foxwoods Poker Classic

Shipping this tournament helped Soukha Kachittavong's lifetime earning to reach $1,275, 075 placing him second on Rhode Island’s all-time money list just behind Aram Zobian.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!