2019 Triton Poker High Roller Series Jeju: Devan Tang claims his first Triton Title for HK$9.7 million

2019 Triton Poker High Roller Series Jeju’s second event, HK$500K Short deck Ante-Only began on 3rd March and ended on 4th March, attracting a total of 69 entries (45 unique and 24 re-entries). It generated a prize pool of HK$32,430,000 (US$4,132,105).

Devan Tang from Hong Kong claimed this event and his first ever Triton title cashing in HK$9.7 million (US$1.24 million) in prize money. Tang’s total live tournament earnings are at US$6,259,809 and he ranks second on the China All-Time Money List at present.

He had an amazing run throughout the tournament, especially with pocket aces through which he brought about several eliminations. Tang talked about his win – “I’m very, very happy about it. I got very lucky. I was lucky the whole way. It was a tough field, for sure. When you’re playing this big and you make the final table, you have to play your best for sure.” Following the elimination of Paul Phua, the seven-handed final table was set up. Only 8 out of the 69 entries were up for guaranteed payouts.

Final Table Recap

Mikita Badziakouski, the Belarusian poker pro is quite renowned in the high-stakes circuit but here, he was the first to get eliminated at the final table. He lost a huge pot to Devan Tang after which Jason Koon cleaned him up. Badziakouski’s pocket eights couldn’t match up to Koon’s pocket kings and Badziakouski was taken down in 7th place.

Due to his short stack, Chan Wai Leong was the next one to get eliminated. Leong’s Ace of Hearts and King of Diamonds ran into Tang’s Double Aces, and Tang’s hand held on which led to Leong's elimination in 6th place.

Isaac Haxton was the next one to leave the final table. Both Haxton and Peter Jetten went all-in with the board open 7 of Spades, King of Diamonds, 8 of Spades, Queen of Diamonds, 6 of Clubs. Haxton tabled King of Spades and 10 of Clubs and Jetten turned over 10 of Hearts and 9 of Hearts which led to Haxton losing a lot of his chips. Immediately after, Haxton got eliminated in 5th place by Tang and his pocket rockets.

Jason Koon carried the most experience playing short-deck hold’em at the final table, who was also playing his major tournament after becoming a Triton Poker ambassador. Although with the amount of experience he had, Koon couldn’t keep his place at the felt for too long. Jetten’s rivered straight cracked Koon’s pocket queens and Koon was taken down in 4th place.

Romain Arnaud pitted his Double Queens against Tang’s Double Aces and came up short to take 3rd place. It set up the heads-up confrontation between Peter Jetten and Devan Tang.

Tang had a good three-to-one chip lead over Jetten but the Canadian, Jetten, played brilliantly well that left Tang hanging in for the title. He finally claimed his first career Triton title after more than an hour of one-on-one play for a whopping HK$9,730,000!

Final Table Results (HKD)

1. Devan Tang – HK$9,730,000

2. Peter Jetten – HK$7,040,000

3. Romain Arnaud – HK$4,540,000

4. Jason Koon – HK$3,435,000

5. Isaac Haxton – HK$2,660,000

6. Leong Chan Wai – HK$2,075,000

7. Mikita Badziakouski – HK$1,650,000

