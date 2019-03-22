×
2019 WPT Barcelona PLO: Abhishek Goindi Finishes 2nd Place For INR 19.57 Lakhs

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
7   //    22 Mar 2019, 11:02 IST
Enter caption

Abhishek Goindi, our very own poker pro went to Barcelona for the 2019 WPT Barcelona while most of the Indian players are currently occupied at Pro Poker Club playing the 2019 WPT Vietnam. One of the last events to conclude at the 2019 WPT Barcelona Series, which also went into the books yesterday, was the €1,100 PLO Event.

€1,100 PLO Event; WPT Barcelona

The tournament saw a guarantee of €100,000 (~INR 78.28 Lakhs). Goindi, Jagdeep Singh and Gaurav Gala were the three Indians in the field and all three of them managed to reached the final table! Gala got busted in 8th place and he was the first to go out among the three in the final table of 9. Singh was the next to fall in 7th place, just after Gala. Goindi stuck for a longer duration, showcasing some extremely good poker skills and finished 2nd place, winning the runner-up cash prize of €25,000 (~INR 19.57 Lakhs).

About Goindi

Goindi has been cashing in live tournaments since 2010, starting with Indian Poker Championship (IPC) and is a phenom when it comes to live poker. He recently shipped the DPT High Roller for INR 14.5 Lakhs, which is still not his best live cash. He also finished runner-up in 2012 Macau Poker Cup Red Dragon Event for a staggering $136,245 which is his best live cash till date. He even won an INR 3 Lakhs Las Vegas Package via PokerDangal and is looking forward to exhibit the best at what he does in the city of casinos for the upcoming 50th WSOP.

Along with Goindi cashing in a respectable amount, Singh too earned 7th place for €5,800 (~INR 4.54 Lakhs). Singh recently got 2nd place in TIPS 2.0 Highroller Event for ~INR 11 Lakhs. He captained the Haryana Hawks team which won the Match IPL 2 last April. Singh is a incredibly strong live player and backs himself especially when it comes to the PLO format.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
