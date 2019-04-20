Aaron Mermelstein Wins $25K High Roller For $618,955 At WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker

Aaron Mermelstein

The 33-event WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker (SHRP) Showdown series finally came to an end. It was hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The $25K High Roller event found its champion in the two-time World Poker Tour (WPT) Main Event winner, Aaron Mermelstein.

He outsmarted a field of 99 players to win a grand prize of $618,955. The prize pool generated in the event was $2.4million and the lion’s share of it went to the top two players. This is Mermelstein’s first high roller title, and with this win, his total live earnings have crossed the $3 Million-mark.

The money bubble was to start with the top 14 players and Ray Qartomy, and Jonathan Jaffe were the last two players to exit empty-handed. Sean Winter was eliminated at the 10th place for $66,025 that started the final table.

The Final Table

The first one to be eliminated from the final table was short-stacked Ben Yu. James Calderaro took him down in ninth place. Brandon Adams followed him out soon after. He was taken out by Joe McKeehen in eighth place.

Calderaro came into action once again when he removed Alan Schein in seventh place. Then, Aaron Mermelstein ended American pro Niall Farrell‘s run on the table in sixth place. After this McKeehen took down Shannon Shorr in fifth place during level 21. One level later, McKeehen also removed James Calderaro in the fourth place.

Then, the three-handed play continued for more than an hour before Alex Foxen finally eliminated McKeehen.

This finally led to the heads-up battle between Aaron Mermelstein and Alex Foxen where Foxen tried his best to overpower Mermelstein but had to settle for a runner-up finish in the end.

The Final Payouts

Final table standings

