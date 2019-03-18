Abhishek Sharma In Lead On The Final Table Of The ₹15K ME At DPTXpress

The second edition of Deltin Poker Tournament Xpress (DPTX) had a flying start at Casino Deltin Denzong, Gangtok. The opening event of ₹5K Burn N Turn Event had a lot more entries than the previous year, making sure that this tournament is going to be a success.

On the second day, the ₹15K Main Event took centre stage with a total of 64 entries. However, by the end of the day, the game has reached its final table with only nine surviving players.

The game started with 20K stacks and only two re-entries were allowed. There was also an option of late registration that remained open until Level 6. There were many famous faces amidst the entries including Celebrity Pro Minissha Lamba, Babita Agarwal, and Uttara Mehta.

Bhola Sharma, who won the inaugural DPTX ME, was also in the list to defend his title. Though he ended up eighth with a 39K chip count, it will be interesting to see if he can pull a miracle and defend his title.

The event went very quickly, and it was down to 38 entries only after level 6. Up until that point, Jasdeep Nagpal and Anant Purohit were in the lead and Nagpal also busted a few players on a roll including Minissha Lamba.

This list came down to 28 at the end of level eight. Pema Ladakhi was the last elimination at number ten in the twelfth level forming the final table.

The final table will begin with Abhishek Sharma in the lead with 401k in chip counts. There are many famous names on the table, and it will be an exciting spectacle on the table when the game resumes.

The Final Table Chip Counts

Abhishek Sharma - 401k Sajjan Barnwal - 303k Ankit Jajodia -152k Jasdeep Nagpal - 143k Anish Kumar - 88k Anish Suri - 75k Sanchit Pandey - 59k Bhola Sharma - 39k Radhika Shankar - 18k

