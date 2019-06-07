Adda52.com spreads a wave of poker awareness in the country

After the launch of the first ever-integrated brand campaign by Adda52.com, poker players show massive support for the game

The innovative brand campaign launched on 26th April by Adda52.com, India’s leading poker site has brought out awareness about poker games in the country. The brand’s first ever TV Commercial with brand ambassador Chris Gayle has led to a sustained brand buzz during the campaign period.

A little before the campaign launch, the brand created a pre-buzz on social media. They did not create usual mascots alike other brands but went a step ahead and created a fictional cosmic egg for their new brand campaign. And people believed this 'Ande ka Fanda'. The brand planted the news that there was a "Cosmic Egg" that was auctioned privately and was bought by an Indian for 2.5 crore dollars! There were over 1 million impressions and 3 lakh+ engagement and endless memes around this.

Post the launch of the brand campaign- #BanaoDimaagKoAmeer, there has been a remarkable increase in the interest and enthusiasm of people who want to learn how to play poker in India. This integrated brand campaign, which went live on TV, OTT, Digital marketing influencers and OOH has created a buzz in the online card games industry.

Talking about numbers, the campaign impacted a 50% jump in traffic, along with witnessing 104% growth in registrations as compared to the previous period. Not just that, there was over a 50% growth in the number of first-time users who played the game daily vis-à-vis the previous time period. While the ad was covered in TV and digital mediums, in social media alone, it received more than 4Mn views. Having achieved the desired results, Adda52.com is planning a lot of engagement ideas to keep the newly joined poker players hooked on to the game.

Speaking on the grand success of the campaign, Mohit Agarwal, CEO, and Co-founder of Adda52.com said, “Adda52 has always worked towards changing the landscape of mind games in the country. Poker is a skill game which helps sharpening the mind, thus, benefiting all kind of users and that’s what we are emphasizing on in the campaign - #BanaoDimaagKoAmeer. This is the awareness we want to create among the intended audience and after such an overwhelming response, we would like to continue to claim the No.1 position that the business enjoys being the market leader in India.”

In this famous campaign, Chris Gayle plays the role of the brand’s voice to deliver the campaign message. The ad takes a humor route. It has shown a young boy having bought an expensive “cosmic egg” and flaunting to his father. That is when Chris Gayle enters and sends forward the message that bank balance is never the true measure of wealth, but one's intelligence is. So, play poker on Adda52.com and #BanaoDimaagKoAmeer.