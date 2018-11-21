Adda52 organizes consecutive and bigger second season of World Poker Tournament India

19th November, Goa – Numerous players battled and tried to out-do others with their strategy & skills for the massive prize pool of Rs. 3.08 crore at the second season of the World Poker Tournament (WPT) in India, powered by India’s Largest online poker site Adda52.com. Adda52, the exclusive partner of WPT in India, after the grand success of the first edition (2017) had organized the second season of WPT 2018 in Deltin Royale Goa from 13th to 19th November 2018.

The tournament allowed the Indian poker players to enter a new realm of playing with International poker standards, better structures and well-defined tournaments. Playing at WPT Championship is a dream come true and a must attend for most players, making them a recognizable figure in the global poker arena. The 7-day long extravaganza included several big prize pool tournaments and a huge number of participants converging together in Goa to showcase their skills from across the country and to enjoy their love for poker at the WPT 2018.

Among the several tournaments, the biggest of them was the Main Event with a prize pool of Rs. 3.08 crore which took off on 16th November and saw 697 poker enthusiasts – one of the largest in the subcontinent, vying for the Indian Title. The main event title along with the prize of Rs. 66.35 lakhs were won by Nikunj Jhunjhunwala.

The Live Event at WPT exclusively organized by Adda52 had the poker community from across the world participating and enjoying the thrilling poker experience. There were a host of online activities which were undertaken by Adda52 including online satellite tournaments prior to the event for generating interest in the community and other promotional activities, leading to a huge success in all the tournaments over the 7 days.

In April 2016, Adda52.com became official India partner of WPT to bring the opportunity for Indian poker players to play the coveted WPT events in their own country. The event was the talk of the town with various renowned celebrities, poker lovers and Adda52 poker family gracing the occasion and playing round the clock making the most of their time and money.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Adda52.com said, “The second season of WPT in India has grown even bigger and better with a massive rise in the participation numbers this year - the record-breaking entries is a testimony to that. It has given an opportunity to Indian Poker Players to network at the backdrop of an International arena. This clearly depicts that the poker industry in India is growing at a rapid pace”.

Angelica Hael, VP of Global Tour Management, World Poker Tour said, “When WPT and Adda52 inked a deal three years ago, we knew that it was going to be the start of a wonderful partnership. Now, with the Deltin Group holding full ownership of the Adda52 brand, we anticipate even more robust partnership opportunities. The WPT India event drew a record-setting field last season, and we are gratified to host many returning players and new participants, contributing to an even larger number this year”.

In November 2017, for the first time ever, WPT made its grand debut in India with WPTDeepStacks series which started on 7th November and wrapped up on 13th November 2017 in Panjim, Goa which offered the prestigious title and INR 6.03 million first-place prize.