Adda52 stands for Responsible Gaming through its new initiative

Adda52.com, India’s leading poker site, in the endeavor to protect their players from adverse consequences of real money gaming, have launched a new ‘Responsible Gaming’ product feature on their website, mobile site and app. Through this feature, players will be able to set limits on tables or stakes and self-exclude from poker games for a set period.

Adda52.com takes pride in making sure that the players play the game of poker responsibly and with the launch of this unique feature, it will enable poker enthusiasts to keep a self-check on their gaming addiction. Responsible gaming is the provision of safe, socially responsible and supportive playing environment where the potential for harm associated with playing is minimized. It ensures a fun, safe and fair gaming system to the players by giving them the flexibility to play poker online comfortably and as they like.

With the help of this feature, players can set the table blind limits. After setting the limits, they will not be able to play at a table which is in excess of the imposed limit. Once the limits are set, there is no option to increase or remove the limits for the next 7 days, however, the limits can always be decreased ensuring that players can abide by their decision of self- control. Additionally, players can also set the buy-in limits for the tournaments and SNGs. Once they set the limit, they will not be able to play any tournament or SNG whose buy-in is more than the set limit.

Another highlight of this feature is the provision of self-exclusion. Using this option, players can exclude themselves from depositing and playing any game on Adda52.com by selecting the period for which they wish to be excluded from all gaming activities. Once self-excluded, they will be permitted to log on to their Adda52 account, but not play any game including the free poker games. This helps in ensuring that players can take a break from their compulsive gaming habits and join back when they are comfortable.

“Poker is a skill-based game that can be mastered with proper study and constant practice. Some people enjoy playing poker as a hobby and some people play it professionally. But there are a few players who could be irrational and spend more than necessary time on the game. Responsible gaming is a step towards inculcating discipline among the poker players. It will help players to decide when and how to play the game in a responsible way, and how much money or time to spend at the tables. As a category leader, it is our duty to make the game as safe, ethical and secure as possible.”