Aditya Agarwal Made It Into Day 2 Of Event #37 $1,500 NLHE Event

It seems that Aditya Agarwal has taken up a personal responsibility to make India proud at the WSOP. Since the beginning of this coveted series, Agarwal has been striving hard to take down the second bracelet for India.

So far, this poker genius has accumulated nearly $1 million in live poker wins with the best score of HKD 19,00,000 ($2,42,211). The latter he received after becoming the 1st runner-up at the APPT Macau Main Event.

Also, in 2018 WSOP, two cash prizes worth slightly over $6,000 are already to his name. Yesterday, while Paawan Bansal and Nipun Java moved on to Day 3 of the Double Stack Event, Aditya Agarwal made it into Day 2 of Event #37.

Agarwal has become one of those poker players, India looks up to for its poker future. He has been representing India at the World Series in Las Vegas for over a decade. His best run in the WSOP was when he finished Day 1 of the tournament with 71,800 chips.

An Indian female poker player, who also is a PokerStars.in Pro, Muskaan Sethi also registered to the event but busted in 261st place. Sadly, only the first 200 places were paid. Agarwal sustained the competition till Day 2. He was busted in the in 45th position, for a prize of $6,482. This was his best cash in the series so far.

Day 2 of Event #37 $1,500 NLHE Event witnessed a significant number of entries of 1,330. Out of 1330 entrants, 30 poker players have survived till now, including Agarwal. The entrants created a prize pool of $17,95,500.

USA's Ian Steinman holds the chip lead at the moment. Now, time shall decide the winner of the title and the top prize of $3,19,580.