Poker Genius Aditya Agarwal Makes It In Day 3 Of Event #48: $1,500 No-Limit Hold ‘em Monster Stack

PokerShots
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
47   //    28 Jun 2018, 14:25 IST

Aditya Agarwal- The Poker Genius Made It In Day 3 Of Event #48: $1,500 No-Limit Hold ‘em Monster Stack
Aditya Agarwal

If India had to sing praises of the period when poker bloomed to one of its finest, it surely has to be the present times. At the undergoing WSOP, Indian poker players are not only in major attendance but are also performing brilliantly. In particular, Indian poker genius, Aditya Agarwal, who is also the PokerStars Team pro, seems to be firmly determined to make India proud.

Agarwal gained the eligibility to play Day 3 at the Event #48: $1,500 No-Limit Hold ‘em Monster Stack. He is now one of the 257 survivors who will make their final run for the title.

Another Indian poker player, who is also working hard to make India proud, is Nipun Java. Java has also reached day 3 of the monster stack event along with Shyam Srinivasan who is another poker genius of Indian origin.

Agarwal has ended Day 2 with an impressive 5th highest chip stack of 11,00,000. Java is listed in 233rd place in chips at end of Day 2.

Overview of Event #48: $1,500 No-Limit Hold ‘em Monster Stack

The Monster Stack event is synonymous with mammoth, with 6,260 runners entering through two different starting flights. The event had rapid eliminations, narrowing down the felt to 2,085 runners.

After Day 2, as many as 257 players reached Day 3, with the jostling crowd witnessing their progress at the Amazon room of Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino.

It would be unfair to miss out on mentioning the mind-boggling performance of Aditya Agarwal at the felt. Aditya has fought the felt like a lightning, dodging his way to the final countdown.

Well, the run was not deep by a mere inch. Agarwal has created a gulf around him, making it sure that his opponents can't catch up with him in any way with ease. Needless to mention, with 1 million chip stack, Agarwal will start Day 3 like a dictator. Also, this is the deepest run of Agarwal, yet in the ongoing WSOP.

Agarwal announced the updates on twitter regularly.

Here are his tweets after each filtration:

Finally, at the end of Day 2, his tweet said:

Nipun Java also kept his fans updated:

About The Other Survivors

Declaring Steve Billirakis, two-time bracelet winner, as the chip leader with 13,99,000, was the last thing that Day 2 did. Following him, James Stewart (12,20,000), Raul Manzanares Lozano (11,76,000) and David Neiman (11,60,000) and Agarwal (1,00,000) took the next 4 places.

Other notable stack holders are, bracelet winners Jackie Glazier (2,75,000) and Gaurav Raina (3,57,000), Aliaksei Boika (5,97,000), five-time ring winner Kurt Jewell (7,68,000) and Jimmy Guerrero (9,40,000).

After the bubble burst, 939 players cashed at the event for $2,251. Some of the notable players who cashed but couldn't survive the felt are:

  • Alexandru Papazian (930th) and Jack Duong (886th) for $2,251 each
  • Jared Hamby (837th)
  • Benjamin Zamani (833rd) and Athanasios Polychronopoulos (789th) for $2,380 each
  • Peter Eichhardt (702nd), Will Givens (676th) and Phillip Hui (670th) for $2,540 each
  • Scott Davies (639th) and Blair Hinkle (626th) for $2,736 each
  • Mark Radoja (589th for $2,973)
  • Loni Harwood (521st for $3,259)
  • Ryan Riess (520th), Tuan Le (501st) and Ronnie Bardah (487th) for $3,259 each

Top 5 Chip Counts At The End of Day 2

1. Steven Billirakis – 13,99,000

2. James Stewart- 12,20,000

3. Raul Manzanares Lozano – 11,76,000

4. David Neiman – 11,60,000

5. Aditya Agarwal – 11,00,000

