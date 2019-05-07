Aditya Agarwal Wins ₹200K Main Event At DPT Colossus SHR

Aditya Agarwal

The only event left to crown a winner at the 2019 Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) Colossus Super High Roller (SHR) series was the ₹200K Main Event. Finally, after three long days, the event concluded declaring Aditya Agarwal as the winner.

Agarwal won a whopping ₹31 Lakhs, justifying the name of the event. The DPT ran from May 2nd to 5th and was an excellent pre-runner to the upcoming 50th World Series of Poker (WSOP) that is expected to see the largest-ever Indian contingent in attendance.

Agarwal is a known face in the Indian Poker community and has multiple wins and deep runs under his belt. He is currently ranked number three on the Indian all-time money list.

He entered the Main Event late on Day 2 and had a brilliant run from there on. Agarwal entered the final table with the second-largest stack and defeated Jasven Saigal in the heads-up round to win the title.

The Final Table Chip Counts

Madan Kumar – 4, 17,000 Aditya Agarwal – 3, 96,000 Kunal Patni – 3, 59,000 Sahil Chuttani – 3, 28,000 Alok Birewar – 3, 24,000 Pradeep Sharma – 3, 20,000 Gokul Krishna – 1, 92,000 Jasven Saigal – 1, 84,000

Aditya Agarwal Tops The Final Table

Although the final table was set-up for the top eight players, the money bubble was created for the top 7. This meant that one of the players from the final table was going home without money.

Day 1 chip leader Sahil Chuttani was the unlucky one in the end. The money bubble was set-up for the remaining players after his exit at the eighth position. The first one to leave the table with money was Alok Birewar. Pradeep Sharma was the next one to go after Aditya Agarwal knocked him out.

After that, Gokul Krishna was the next in line to leave the table in fifth place and then, Agarwal knocked out Kunal Patni in fourth place. Jasven Saigal knocked out Madan Kumar to set-up the heads-up battle between himself and Agarwal.

In the end, Aditya Agarwal defeated Jasven Saigal, and Saigal had to settle for a runners-up finish.

The Final Table Results (INR)

Aditya Agarwal – ₹31, 00,000 Jasven Saigal – ₹20, 00,000 Madan Kumar – ₹13, 00,000 Kunal Patni – ₹10, 00,000 Gokul Krishna – ₹8, 00,000 Pradeep Sharma – ₹7, 00,000 Alok Birewar – ₹6, 00,000

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!