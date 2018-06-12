All you need to know about Poker Sports League

Watch the Poker Sports League on DSport from 12th to 17th June between 8-9 PM

pokersportsleague.sk CONTRIBUTOR News 12 Jun 2018, 13:26 IST

The Poker Sports League plans on expelling myths surrounding the game

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word ‘Poker’? If a bunch of rich men surrounding a table in an overly-lit casino while flying around hundreds of dollar bills appears on the canvas of your imagination, then you won’t be judged – because that is what the general perception surrounding poker is.

But let’s get something straight here: poker is NOT gambling.

While the discernment is that poker is meant for gambling, it is simply not true. Gambling can be done with any sport – be it cricket or football – and that is exactly how it works with poker as well.

And just like cricket and football, there is a league for poker as well – Poker Sports League.

To understand more about the competition, DSport are telecasting one of the biggest Poker tournaments in the country – Poker Sports League - from 12th and 17th from 8 PM to 9 PM. This will help you understand the ins and outs of the game, dispel any myths that surround it while also being a complete entertainment package.

The show will have six episodes depicting what this is all about. The first episode will serve as a perfect introduction to poker and Poker Sports League while the rest of the episodes will display the competition itself, with the finale being on the 17th.

Famous Television Presenter Archana Vijaya will be hosting the show. The host of IPL’s Extraaa Innings will add much-needed familiarity and glamour to the whole tournament.

There, you have it – a poker tournament depicting what it is really all about while the slaying the giant mythical dragon that defames its name.

Poker, just like many other games, is more about using the mind – at least that is what Viswanathan Anand believes.

The chess champion from India is the brand ambassador of Poker Sports League and, in his own words, is of the opinion that “poker, like chess, is a mind sport”.

In a country like India, where poker falls into the taboo zone due to the false image the Vegas-glorifying movies have created, it is very difficult for people to take poker as a community game.

But a glance at the Poker Sports League will perhaps change their conception about it.

A total of 11 teams will take part in the league after qualifiers took place all across India. It is not an online site and participation is free – and there is a prize pool of 4.5 crore rupees.

It is, in layman terms, a poker version of the Indian Premier League. Just like how you watch that with great reverence and enthusiasm, you should try and watch this Poker Sports League because the intellect needed to succeed here is something you don’t get to see every day.

So, tune in to DSport from 12th to 17th between 8-9 PM to catch the PSL in action!