All you need to know about India Poker Championship 2019

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 49 // 08 Sep 2019, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

File Photo

Spartan Poker, India's leading poker gaming website, is all set to present yet another edition of India’s most acclaimed live poker tournament, the India Poker Championship (IPC).

The 2019 edition will take place at the Big Daddy Casino in Panjim, Goa, and will be a five-day extravaganza. Regarded one of the most sought-after poker competitions in the country, the latest edition will be presenting a jaw-dropping grand total of 3 crore GTD to participants at the event. The tournament has been popular since its first edition in 2010, and form a prominent part of the calendars for poker enthusiast throughout the country. The winner of the 2019 tournament, just like the previous years, will be crowned the title of India Poker Champion.

Roaring success in the previous iterations of the tournament has seen it grow from strength to strength, with the 2019 edition set to be bigger than ever, with pro poker player Dan Bilzerian set to grace the event, alongside Bollywood stalwarts Kunal Khemu, Harman Baweja, and Rannvijay Singh.

The event will begin with the 10K kick-off on September 11, and will be followed by exciting events such as Kick-Off, Highroller, Headhunter and the ‘highlight feature’, all part of the Main Event. The 35K Main Event will be spread across two days - September 13th and September 15th, which will be aired live on Sportskeeda’s Facebook page from 3:00 PM onwards. The final evening will conclude with the 15K Headhunter event.

The entire schedule of the event is as follows:

IPC 2019 Schedule

Amin Rozani, co-founder and MD of Spartan Poker expressed excitement at presenting another gala edition of the poker tournament.

"The India Poker Championship is a platform that witnesses the participation of avid poker players from varied and diverse parts of the country. We are extremely excited to present this year's IPC; it has grown to become the most-loved national Live tournament series and we seek to take this to a fresh grand level. From this year's luxurious venue to the follow-up tournaments, I am sure that everyone will have a great time and lead it to yet another successful tournament series.”

Patrons of Spartan Poker got a chance to receive tournament tickets by being a part of the India Poker Championship Satellites (IPC Sattys), whereby they could obtain the live event’s tickets at a discounted rate from their original buy-in prices. The exercise helped gather new interest in the game, inviting people from across the breadth of the country to be a part of the poker festival.

The live event, spread across five days of high-octane action, will be telecast on Sportskeeda.