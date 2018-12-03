Amanpreet Singh Earns His First Title At APT Finale

The honoured Asian Poker Tour (APT) commenced on November 27 and will be concluded on December 6. It is an Asia-Pacific brand and will tour through the region and the last stop will be hosted by Resorts World Manila, Philippines.

All the ingredients are put together for an adrenaline rich experience as the format was set with shot clocks. Every 20 minutes the blinds increased rapidly. Busting Aso Seitaro, Graham Cowan burst the bubble. He did so by producing one card flush against Seitaro’s pocket jacks. Lim Yowhan, victor at Philippines Championship Event was seen cashing out at 5th place.

Since it was following the shot clock, the game speared towards a heads-up game with Singh and Malaysia’s Ming Ken Thoo. Although Thoo was leading the chip count initially, Singh overthrew his lead by winning a big pot with ace-king against queen-jack. Thoo again took back his position by doubling up. Towards the end, Singh took over with 10c-9c when the board ran Qd-2s-Kc-Jc-7d against Thoo’s nines.

Singh’s career as a professional poker player has been a promising one. He has taken part in the prestigious APL Road Series Volume 3 Main Event in Ho Chi Minh City. Apart from this, he also showcased his talents at APT Vietnam Monster Stack, securing the 6th position for VND 81,160,000. This win was one of the highlighting events in his career.

The Main Event of APT Finale having PHP 10 million (INR 1.33 Crores) GTD also witness its second flight. Indian pro, Aditya Sushant played well in the first flight and will be looking to use his skills on Day 2.

Final Payouts

Amanpreet Singh – PHP 273,300 Ming Ken Thoo – PHP 182,200 Henrik Tollefsen – PHP 127,200 Mikael Anderson – PHP 92,600 Lim Yohwan – PHP 70,000 Graham Cowan – PHP 54,700 Lee Kwangwoo – PHP 44,100 Nanami Murata – PHP 36,400 Rex Clinkscales – PHP 30,900 Tanaka Taishi – PHP 26,400 Kee Kian Sim – PHP 22,500

