APT Philippines 2018: Aditya Sushant, Phachara Wongwichit And Chi Hung Ho Make News

PokerShots FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 8 // 03 Dec 2018, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It is that time of the year when Asian poker professionals and enthusiasts are going to have an enthralling time as Asia Poker Tour (APT) started their tour on 27th November and will go on until 6th December. The Resorts World Manila, Philippines is hosting the APT Finale Manila 2018 and the most sought-after Main Event has begun with full swing after a few side events took place.

The PHP 55,000 (~INR 73k) buy-in event saw a total of 95 registrations among which 45 players survived the 8 levels and are gearing up to hit the tables for the second flight (Day 1B).

Main Event Day1A Recap

The APT Finale Philippines 2018 Main Event PHP 10 Million GTD also witnessed the prowess of Team India. The conclusion of Day1A saw India’s gem and a proud owner of WSOP gold bracelet, Aditya Sushant entering Day 2 by showcasing his talent. Sushant is one of the acclaimed poker professionals and this event is just another platform for him to exhibit his skills.

The chip lead, however, is taken by Korean player Chul Ho Bae, with an impressive chip count of 133,400. Bae is followed by Australia’s Bobby Zhang with 106,500 chip stack. His famous winnings include Baadshah Live Main Event’s April 2018 Edition in Goa.

Amongst the survivors, Sushant is the sole survivor from the Indian cadre earning a total of 70,600 chips. He is all set to hit the felts with all the vigour on Day1B, however, it requires a better footfall to beat the 10 million PHP guarantee.

Japan’s Tetsuya Tsuchikawa, the winner of APT’s Main event in the last tour has also taken a place in the top ten list on Day 1A with a stack of 63,000.

Top 10 current chip counts

Chul Ho Bae - 133,400 Bobby Zhang - 106,500 Kenneth Zhoo - 106,300 Charlito Aseberos - 89,500 Kwok Luen Hei - 84,100 Lim Yo Hwan - 80,500 Matz Jungsand - 78,800 Jun Obara - 76,200 Lu Li - 72,300 Aditya Sushant - 70,600

PHP 500,000 Super High Rollers

The Super High Rollers event saw only 3 entries namely Phachara Wongwichit, Lester Edoc and Soobum Kim creating a prize pool of PHP 1,453,700.

After a crucial game on the table, Wongwichit was announced as the winner of the event bagging PHP 953,700 while playing a heads-up against Lester Edoc.

Results (PHP)

1.Phachara Wongwichit – PHP 953,700

2. Lester Edoc – PHP 500,000

3. Soobum Kim – PHP 1,453,700

Highlights from the Opening Event

It was a successful roll out as the PHP 1 Million guarantee was beaten with 220 entries making it a staggering amount of PHP 2,134,000 (₹28.76 Lakhs) in prize money.

After an exhausting gaming session, Chi Hung “Logan” Ho emerged as the chip leader with 581,000 chips. Trailing him were Mike Takayama (425,000) and Czar Ian Marcos (336,000).

Few players who could not make it to the finals were Michael De Leon (15th), Bobby Zhang (20th), Martin Gonzales (21st), William Ysmael (31st), Valeriy Pak (36th) and Julius Lagman (37th).

The remaining survivors will be contesting the eye-popping PHP 445,800 top prize. This winning will also add points in the tally for the 2018 APT Player of the Series leaderboard.

Final Table Chip Counts

1.Chi Hung ‘Logan’ Ho – 581,000

2. Mike Takayama – 425,000

3. Czar Ian Marcos – 336,000

4. Marco Almerez – 291,000

5. Tomohiro Tanaka – 219,000

6. Rio Kitaoji – 188,000

7. JC Sayo – 134,000

8. Si Yang Phua – 25,0000

2018 Asia Poker Tour Finale Philippines Schedule

The 2018 Asia Poker Tour Finale Philippines kicked off on November 27. It is designed to have a total of 18 events including PHP 165,000 Championships Event and PHP 55,000 Main Event.

The Championships Event will roll out from December 3 to 6 with a guaranteed prize pool of PHP 1,000,000. While the Main Event, having two starting flights will be offering a whopping PHP 10,000,000 worth prize pool.

Apart from these mega-events, other highlighting events are “Short Deck” High Rollers Single Day (Shot Clock) with a prize pool of PHP 107,500 and PHP 5,500 MegaSportsWorld Deep Stack Turbo with a guaranteed prize pool of PHP 1,000,000.

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!