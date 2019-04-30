APT Philippines 2019: Yasheel Doddanavar Enters Day 3; Marc Rivera Leads Chip Count

Action is underway on Day 3

The Resorts World Manila is hosting the (Asian Poker Tour) APT Philippines this year and has been quite busy in the last few days. Currently, the PHP 10 Million (₹1.34 Crores) GTD Main Event is taking place along with a few other events.

On Sunday, Day 2 of the Main Event was conducted. A record 223 players returned for the game, with the registrations open till the start of the second level. This helped push the total number of entries to a record-breaking 503. The prize pool generated reached PHP 24,395,500 (₹3.26 Crores) and at the end of Day 2, 70 players had survived to make it to Day 3 of the event.

The local pro Marc Rivera leads the chip count at the end of Day 2 with a stack of 438,000. His closest competitor Ivan Tabucal sits at 414,000. On the other hand, India`s Yasheel Doddanavar is also in contention to win the title and the PHP 5,085,400 (₹68.13 Lakhs) top prize. He entered through Day 1A with a stack of 85,300 and managed to close with 115,000 at the end of Day 2.

APT Philippines ME Day 2 recap

The buy-ins for the Main Event were set at PHP 55,000 (₹73,805), generating a PHP 10 Million (₹1.34 Crores) prize pool guarantee. A total of 124 players joined on Day 1A out of which 56 survived while 305 joined on Day 1B and only 167 survived.

Day 2 featured rigorous eliminations meaning only 70 players will enter Day 3. Many famous names couldn’t survive the intensity and were forced to exit on Day 2, This list includes the likes of former APT champion Henrik Tollefsen, Lester Edoc, Linh Tran, Paul Hockin etc.

Top 10 Chip Counts at the end of Day 2

Marc Rivera – 438,000 Ivan Chev Tabucal – 414,000 Jung Seung Mook – 394,500 Christopher Mateo – 391,000 Gerardo Lubas III – 380,000 Su Tian Hong – 365,000 Gonzva Benjamin – 359,000 Sung Jin Han – 350,000 Vamerdino Magsakay – 343,500 Edgar (Eui) Kim – 326,500

As of the time of writing, Day 3 has already gotten underway and Sze Chi Fu was the last one to fall before the money bubble was created for the top 51 players. Yasheel Doddanavar is still holding firm as the only Indian survivor.

