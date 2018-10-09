Ashish Munot Champs BLT's 15K Kickoff Bounty

Baadshah Live Tournament (BLT) Series kicked-off its 15k Bounty tournament in Casino Pride, Goa.

It featured a buy-in of Rs. 15,000, a third of which was kept aside for the bounty band per player. This configuration had provided two ways for players to earn a cash-out- first, by being in the money and second, through their respective bands.

With such an attractive setup, it was the star of the show, Ashish Munot who produced quite a spectacle to win the top prize of INR 2,25,000. He chalked out the fleshy part of that coveted INR 6,50,000 prize pool in the inaugural BLT3 Series to make his way back home.

How the event shaped up?

Despite bad weather and a consequently delayed start to the game, the event had enough to attract enough players to set-off the Main Event satellite in motion. The magic started at 6:30 pm and it was totally worth the five guaranteed seats that were on offer. Baadshah Live Tournament’s attendance was very good at 65 entries, considering the concurrently held World Poker Tour in Vietnam.

Major poker players in the BLT

Some of the most popular names from Indian poker circuit were present in Goa for the BLT. These included Ashish Munot (the noted chip-leader from BLT3’s Main Event (Day 1A)) and WSOP bracelet winner Aditya Sushant. Other major names included pros like Shuchi Chamaria, Awnish Singh, Madhav ‘Maddy’ Gupta, Kanishka Bansal and Myron Pareira.

The Director of the tournament, Georgie Thomas later announced the details of the payout. The event was slated for a top prize of INR 2,25,000 to the winner and it was supposed to be a seven-handed final table.

Following is the full list of payout at the Bounty event-

1st place - 2,25,000

2nd place - 1,50,000

3rd place - 1,00,000

4th place - 70,000

5th place - 45,000

6th place - 35,000

7th place - 25,000

Major eliminations

The major eliminations started-off with chip leader Navin Kumar as he lost his pocket Queens to Jaydeep Dawer's pocket Tens, as the latter had scored a full house on the turn.

Kumar was followed by WSOP bracelet winner Aditya Sushant soon as the maestro’s Eights were found short of Anat Malik's Kings. Myron was waging a valiant battle with his relatively short stack but it was just a matter of time before Gaurav Kalra choked his resistance.

The game had boiled to the final table when Ashish Munot decided to fire all his cylinders in quick succession.

He was leading with 70% of the chips in play. He bettered his opponent Anant Malik’s Ace-King with a flopped flush.

Munot then went on a laser-guided mission to overcome Gaurav Kalra’s valiant effort as the former decisively rammed his pocket Eights into Kalra’s short stack shove Jd 4s, thus winning the game.

Here are the final results of the BLT3 15k Kickoff (INR):

Ashish Munot - 2,25,000 Gaurav Kalra - 1,50,000 Anant Malik - 1,00,000 Jaydeep Dawer - 70,000 Myron Pereira - 45,000 Aditya Sushant - 35,000 Naveen Kumar - 25,000

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!