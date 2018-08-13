Aymon Hata Ships The 2018 partypoker LIVE MILLIONS Russia High Roller Event

The high roller circuit gets another poker genius- Aymon Hata. This young poker pro has caught all the limelight by taking down the 2018 partypoker LIVE MILLIONS Russia 3,000,000 Rouble buy-in High Roller.

The felt showed how poker unites multiple nationalities. But, ironically, the winning of Hata portrayed more diversity in itself. He is a player with the dual UK and Japanese passports because of his parents, although he himself was raised in Germany – and now lives in London!

Aymon Hata has been showing an upward curve in his poker career since the beginning. At present, he holds the 27th place in Germany's All-Time Money List. The best live cash of his poker career amounts to $23,734,15. Hata also attended the 2018 WSOP. He participated in $100k High Roller but missed the Gold Bracelet by an inch. He had to settle down for the 3rd place cashing $1,247,230.

About The Event

It was a difficult felt for Hata to conquer. Players like Paul Phua, Patrik Antonius and Philipp Gruissem made the journey harder. But, eventually, Aymon emerged as the winner.

Phua is one of the most celebrated poker players in the poker industry. Although his association with the poker industry didn't start as a player, he managed to prove himself as one of the best, in a very short time. Apart from being a player, he is also a VIP Junket Operator who hosts HighStakes gambling in Macau. Phua is "A Legend in the Gambling World" and the "World's Biggest Bookie"

Patrik Antonius is like the household name in the poker industry. He is a Finnish by origin who was a tennis player and coach and a model, in his past days. Patrik is a heads-up specialist and has made millions of dollars, in his poker career, owing to his poker skills.

Gruissem is also a tough nut to crack. At present, he ranks 4th in Germany's All-Time Money List and has cashed in 6 WSOP events. His live tournament earnings exceed $10,000,000.

"It was definitely tough,” Hata told reporters later, adding “I got lucky once with ace-jack against kings and from there on things went really well."

A look at the Final table:

