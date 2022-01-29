Best Bitcoin sportsbooks and betting sites that accept cryptocurrency

The best crypto betting sites are similar to regular online casinos in many ways. They offer excellent game variety, generous bonuses, and top-notch mobile optimization.

But there is one key difference: they offer instant withdrawals and zero transactions. And, of course, they let you gamble with your digital coins.

On that note, we have rounded up the best crypto gambling sites based on the range of cryptos they accept. Another factor we've considered is how well they meet the strict criteria upon which the best online casinos are judged - games offered, the standard of Bitcoin bonuses, overall gameplay and safety and security.

The list at a glance:

1. Best crypto site overall - BitStarz

BitStarz-Best Overall Crypto Site

Multi-award winning crypto casino

6 cryptos accepted

Two separate welcome bonuses

700+ games

Our top pick, BitStarz, is a multi-award-winning Bitcoin gambling site that’s been around since 2014. They currently accept 6 cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Tether.

This is a well-rounded selection of the most popular digital coins, which means that most crypto gamblers would be well-covered.

As far as its game selection is concerned, BitStarz has more than 700 casino games in its library. This is largely made up of slots, but you can also play seven poker variants and a handful of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants. That said, live dealer games are missing.

When it comes to the welcome bonus, you've got two choices: a no-deposit offer that nets you 20 free spins to be used on specific slots, or a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome package that comes with 180 free spins.

We also like BitStarz’s user interface, which is modern, clean and colorful without being OTT.

2. Best Casino Game - mBit Casino

mBit Casino-Best Casino Games

7 cryptocurrencies accepted

Instant crypto transactions

3,600+ online casino games

Daily tournaments (mBit races)

mBit Casino is another reputable Bitcoin gambling site that was established in 2014. Here, you can deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin, BTC Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Coinspaid.

Upon making your first deposit, you are entitled to an attractive welcome bonus which comes with fair wagering requirements. Once that’s out of the way, you can try your luck in the game.

What sort of games are we talking about here?

mBit Casino is home to a huge number of games - over 3,600, in fact. This staggering collection consists of thousands of slots and hundreds of classic table games, including multiple blackjack and roulette variants.

It’s a bit of a shame that live games are absent, but this is counterbalanced by the fact that there are so many automated games to play. Moreover, the max and min stakes vary, and thus they cater to every type of player.

There are daily tournaments that give you the chance to bag exclusive perks and prizes, with the games being provided by almost 40 different game developers. Those developers include BetSoft and Play’n GO, who ensure a high-quality, action-packed gambling experience.

3. Best Bitcoin gambling site for blackjack - 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino- Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Blackjack

17 blackjack variants

No withdrawal limits for cryptos

Retro arcade-themed design

1,200+ games

Fees for traditional deposit and withdrawal methods

7Bit Casino is a crypto casino that also accepts fiat currencies. In addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, you can also deposit and withdraw via your debit or credit card - as well as via a number of other payment methods including EcoPayz and Skrill.

Where 7Bit Casino particularly stands out is with its selection of blackjack games. There are 17 here at the time of writing, which include Blackjack Platinum and VIP Blackjack.

We also like the fact that you can play a number of games in demo mode before you even create an account. Aside from blackjack, there are well over 1,200 casino games at 7Bit Casino, including over a thousand slots.

The user interface, meanwhile, is retro-inspired and should suit anyone who loves the old-style arcade games of the 80s. And along with an eye-catching design, 7Bit is also super functional and really easy to navigate.

Mobile optimization is excellent, and you can play either on your mobile browser or via the app. While those who want to withdraw via fiat currency will have to contend with withdrawal limits, crypto players won’t.

4. Best for High RTP Games - CloudBet

CloudBet is arguably the best for High RTP Games

Widest range of cryptos accepted

RTP clearly listed for each game

Lots of innovations

Welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

If you’re looking to win big at the top online casinos, you might want to cast your eyes at CloudBet.

This is a crypto-only casino that lets you deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, PAXG, DASH, Litecoin and Dogecoin (as well as other cryptocurrencies). But more importantly, it is one of the most forward-thinking sites we’ve seen.

Describing itself as an "evolving betting site", CloudBet is big on innovations. For instance, the RTP is listed for every single game in the thumbnails. This saves you time, and lets you know exactly what your chances of winning are.

There are plenty of high RTP games available at CloudBet, including Lightning Blackjack (99.56% RTP), Cash or Crash (99.59% RTP) and Marching Legions (98.12%). And just to be clear, anything over 96% can be considered a high RTP.

The user layout is unique but shouldn’t take too long to get used to, while site load speed is rapid on both desktop and mobile.

If there has to be a criticism, it is that the terms and conditions for the welcome bonus are needlessly complicated. Every bet you place contributes towards your loyalty points, but there’s little about it that’s straightforward. Moreover, it seems slightly harsh that betting on blackjack earns you fewer points than slots.

On the plus side, CloudBet’s subsequent bonuses are excellent.

It’s also worth mentioning that CloudBet may require a VPN (such as the highly recommended NordVPN, or a similar one) depending on your location.

5. Best for payment methods - Wild Casino

Wild Casino

18 banking options

10 cryptocurrencies accepted

1,000+ games

It might seem strange to give a crypto casino the award for "best payment methods". But Wild Casino is really ideal if you get comfortable at an online casino and eventually want to deposit and withdraw with something other than your preferred cryptocurrency.

In addition to accepting Bitcoin, BitCoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether and USD Coin, Wild Casino also accepts fiat currencies. Among its "traditional" payment methods are credit and debit cards, bank wire transfer, checks, and a handful of eWallets.

Maximum crypto withdrawal is $100,000, but it is worth bearing in mind that maximum withdrawals for most traditional methods are much lower. That said, bank transfers come with zero maximum withdrawals.

In terms of its games, Wild Casino has a large selection of well over 1,000. These are mostly made up of slots, which are neatly organized into categories like "new games", "popular games", and so on.

There’s also a separate category for all the table games, and these include a large selection of blackjack games.

Admittedly, the rollover requirement for the welcome bonus is a tad steep at 45x. However, subsequent bonuses and promos for existing players are very rewarding.

6. Top crypto sports betting site - Bovada

Bovada-Top Crypto Sports Betting Sit

4 cryptos accepted

Massive sportsbook with 25+ sports to bet on

Competitive odds

Live betting available

Bovada is widely regarded as one of the world’s best sports betting options. And now that it accepts crypto, it’s easily one of the best crypto sportsbooks as well.

You can deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, as well as the usual fiat currency payment methods.

The sports variety is excellent; you can bet on over 25 different sports here, with even niche sports featuring lots of markets. Live betting is available, although it’s a shame that Bovada still hasn’t added live streaming.

Naturally, American sports are the main focus point. This especially goes with the Bitcoin bonuses on offer; many of them are centered around the NFL, NBA and NHL.

The user layout is functional and not too flashy, the odds are mostly competitive, and the site performs well on both desktop and mobile. There’s an online casino section too, where you can bet on just over 300 games.

7. Best for Poker - Ignition

Ignition- Best for Poker

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash accepted

High-traffic poker site

Zone Poker available

Increased rake

Not many crypto sites specialize in poker. But Ignition doesn't just specialize in it, it excels.

Ignition was launched in 2016, and has quickly risen past rival casinos to become synonymous with online poker all over the world.

There are a few reasons for this. The state-of-the-art software, the anonymous tables that are ideal for soft poker, the sheer number of poker tournaments each day, and the fact that it can't be beaten for traffic are all plus points. And while sharks and pros can sign up, they’re not really what Ignition is all about.

Cryptos are of course accepted, although it’s worth pointing out that Ignition doesn’t accept as many as some rival crypto sites. Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are accepted, but other than that, the banking options are made up of traditional methods.

Other key features at Ignition include Zone Poker, which lets you play a number of poker hands at the same time.

Rake has gone up in recent times, from $3 per hand to $4. While this might frustrate some players, we still feel Ignition has enough in the tank to stand out as the best of the best for poker. Moreover, the site works perfectly well on mobile.

8. Best new cryptocurrency site - Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino- Best New Cryptocurrency Site

Launched in 2020

3 cryptocurrencies accepted

200+ games

Can’t withdraw via Litecoin or Ethereum

Red Dog Casino is one of the newest, SSL-encrypted betting sites that accept Bitcoin. Launched in 2020, it is fully licensed and has just over 200 games at the time of writing.

One of the best things about playing at new casinos is that they tend to have better welcome bonuses since they have to do whatever it takes to entice players over from established sites. And that is exactly what Red Dog has done.

The generous welcome bonus gets you started, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Subsequent bonuses are frequent, and include what Red Dog calls a "24/7 bonus". There are also regular new game bonuses.

Red Dog Casino accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. There are no limits on how much you can deposit, and transactions take no longer than 15 minutes.

That said, you can’t actually withdraw via Litecoin or Ethereum, while withdrawals are currently capped at $2,500 for Bitcoin. But once you get invited to the VIP club, you can negotiate higher limits. You can also deposit or withdraw via credit or debit card, as well as NeoSurf.

9. Best for online slots - Slots.LV

Slots. LV- Best for Online Slots

4 cryptocurrencies accepted

1,000+ slots

Intuitive user layout

Most Bitcoin casinos are at a similar level when it comes to online slots. But Slots.LV stands out because it is very much slots-focused.

Here, you can pick from a selection of over 100 slot games. These include popular titles like Golden Buffalo and the high RTP slot game A Night With Cleo. There are also jackpot slots galore.

Slots.LV has a good selection of exclusive slots that you won’t find anywhere else, and the games are provided by a number of world-class software developers. Slots tournaments add a bit more social fun to the proceedings, and there are a number of high RTP slots for big wins.

Cryptos that Slots.LV accepts include BTC, BCH, ETH and LTC. You can also deposit and withdraw via fiat currency if you prefer.

While this is a slots-focussed site, it delivers on a range of other fronts. You can play the usual casino classics such as blackjack and roulette, and there are live dealer games available too. We love the user interface; it is slick and modern, and everything is superbly presented and easy to find.

Overall, there isn’t much that Slots.LV does wrong. We'd prefer it if the RTP was listed for each slot game, but that's a minor issue.

A tasty crypto welcome bonus is a fabulous way to get started, while a MySlots reward program rewards you for repeat play.

10. Best for exclusive games - Stake

Stake-Best for Exclusive Games

16 original titles

8 cryptocurrencies accepted

Live dealer games

No poker

Stake is one of the most legit, safe and well-rated BTC betting sites around. It offers lifetime rakeback, it is SSL-encrypted, and has provably fair games.

Stake also accepts eight cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tron and EOS. That's a good selection, and we like the fact that the site doesn’t just accept the most popular coins.

In terms of its game selection, you can play all the usual classic casino games. That includes video poker, roulette and blackjack, and there’s also a live casino. Slots are well covered too; you can take your pick from over 100 of them.

As far as those provably fair games are concerned, they’re all exclusive to Stake. And that makes it our top pick for unique games.

These original titles include blackjack variants and roulette variants, as well as the slot games Blue Samurai and Mines.

Is there anything that lets Stake down? It’s a fairly good all-rounder, but we would prefer it if poker (and not just video poker) was available. Still, for crypto fans who want to deposit using some of the more obscure coins like Tron, Stake is highly recommended.

PS: You might need to use a VPN like NordVPN if you can't access Stake from certain regions.

Ranking methodology - How we chose our best crypto betting gambling sites

Cryptos accepted:

We aimed to identify crypto casinos that offer a good range of cryptos. All of the sites listed here accept Bitcoin, while most of them accept at least five different altcoins - including the likes of Litecoin and Ethereum.

Game variety:

There’s got to be more to a Bitcoin gambling site than just digital coins. As such, we made sure to narrow down our list so that it was made up of online gambling sites that offer a variety of payment methods and casino games.

Whether you prefer to hit the slots or want to beat the dealer at blackjack, these crypto betting options have something for everyone.

Safety and security:

We rejected any crypto site that compromised its customers' safety. That means every single Bitcoin sportsbooks betting site on our list is SSL-encrypted and 100% safe to use.

Most of them further bolster their security by adding two-factor authentication.

Licensing and fairness:

Lastly, every single online gambling site on our list is fully licensed, which means you can gamble with confidence.

Crypto gambling sites & crypto sports betting sites: FAQ

What is a crypto casino?

A Bitcoin gambling site is an online casino that accepts digital coins, including Bitcoin, as payment methods. Apart from that, it’s just like a traditional online casino where you can play real money games.

However, it’s important to not confuse a crypto casino with a crypto-only casino. Some crypto casinos, such as Ignition, also accept fiat currencies, while crypto-only casinos only accept cryptocurrencies.

How do I deposit and withdraw on Bitcoin betting sites?

Depositing and withdrawing on such sites is very easy. First of all, you need to make sure you've linked your wallet to your betting site account. Then, when you want to make either a deposit or execute a withdrawal, you can head over to the "banking" section of the website or app.

Here, you will be given a range of options - including deposit and withdrawal methods. Click on the one you want and then enter the amount you want to deposit or withdraw. After checking it to ensure that the number is right, you can click "confirm".

What are the benefits of crypto betting platforms?

The main benefits are related to using cryptocurrency as a payment method. Whereas fiat currencies tend to take 2-3 days before the withdrawal process is completed, crypto transactions are almost always processed instantly.

There are zero transaction fees, and because cryptos use blockchain technology, they are generally considered to be much safer. You also get higher withdrawal limits at most crypto casinos (Red Dog Casino is an exception, but you can raise your limit by joining the VIP program).

Apart from that, crypto casinos are pretty much the exact same as regular online casino gambling sites.

Are there any downsides?

Not really. Crypto is safe, it’s quick, and there are fewer limits.

There may be one small variable, which is largely to do with the volatility of the coins themselves. Unlike fiat currency, crypto is subject to extreme volatility, which can either boost or reduce your potential winnings.

Are crypto casinos safe?

Crypto casinos are safe as long as you sign up to a fully-licensed casino site. That way, you can be sure that the casino is regulated and monitored, and that it takes user safety seriously.

You can also check to see if the site is SSL-encrypted, as this adds a further layer of security.

Unlicensed sites might be safe, but since they’re not licensed there’s always the risk that they’re going to compromise your details.

How do I choose the right crypto casino?

There are two things you should look for first: the casino's license, and the exact cryptos it accepts. For instance, BitStarz stands out because it accepts six different coins, while there are some crypto casinos that accept only one or two.

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of the gambling sites that accept your preferred crypto deposits and withdrawals, you should take a look at their game variety. Do they have your favorite games? If so, how many variants do they have? What are their RTPs?

Other things to look for are bonuses (are they regular? What are their wagering requirements?), the user interface (is the casino site easy to navigate?) and the customer service (is it 24/7, is live chat available?).

How to get started on a Bitcoin gambling site

The steps listed below are for BitStarz, but you can expect more or less the same process for any crypto/Bitcoin casino listed above.

1. Visit the homepage

To get started at BitStarz, you first need to visit the homepage. Then, click the "Sign Up" button at the top right of the screen.

2. Enter your details

You’ll be asked for some basic information, such as your email address and a username and password.

3. Choose a currency

Before your account is live, BitStarz will ask you to select your preferred currency (this can be changed later on).

4. Choose a bonus

Yes, BitStarz gives you the chance to choose your welcome bonus. Options include a crypto bonus and a no deposit bonus.

5. Verify your email address

Lastly, you’ll be asked for some personal information, including your address and age, as well as a valid email address.

Once that’s done, check your email. If you see an email from BitStarz, open it, click the link - and your account should be live.

Best crypto online casinos: Final thoughts

Crypto betting sites are like turbocharged versions of a regular casino. You get to enjoy all the usual good stuff, such as great games and bonuses, but you also get the added bonus of faster withdrawals and higher limits.

BitStarz is our top pick thanks to its range of cryptos, its enormous selection of games, and its forward-thinking user interface. However, there are lots of other choices that are very good too.

The next step is for you to take a closer look at the sites that catch your eye, and move forward from there.

Whatever you decide to do, we wish you lots of luck, and that you always gamble responsibly.

Edited by Musab Abid