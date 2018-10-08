Best Emerging Online Poker Sites in India

Adda52 have Chris Gayle on board

While there is no exact date on when poker was officially first played, we do know that the game of poker has been played for almost 200 years now and it may well have even been played for longer than that. Since those very early days of poker, the game has not only grown to enormous heights but it has also changed and developed along the way, with different rules being added and different variations being made along the way.

With that said, when it comes to the biggest change and development to the game of poker, which has seen it become one of the most played sports in the world, it would have to be the time when it became available to play online, allowing players from different countries around the world to play against one another, without having to leave the comfort of their own home. However, in India, playing online poker for real cash was deemed illegal and it was only recently that it became legal to play poker online for money, which has seen a huge surge in the number of online poker sites emerging.

Being a big poker fan, I have taken it upon myself to try as many of the online poker sites available in India, in order to give myself a good idea of the ones which have the best gameplay and seem the most legit, leaving behind the ones that I feel are a bit scammy and not really fair to the online poker player.

From the many hours I have put into playing online poker over the past few months and years, I have come to the conclusion that, while there are many poker sites in India which are clearly cheating their users, there are still plenty of honest and respectable poker sites in India.

Real Poker India have great sign up bonuses

If you are a fan of poker in India and you have been playing online poker for a while now, then you will no doubt be familiar with the likes of Spartan Poker and 9 Stacks, who have both been doing well for themselves recently. Spartan Poker regularly have some exciting events that players can get involved with, while they have also been making some big links with other companies to help boost their profile even further. Meanwhile, 9 Stacks recently announced a huge investment into their brand, which should no doubt see their platform getting bigger and better from this point on.

No online poker article would really be complete without mentioning arguably the biggest and most well known name on the online poker scene, which is none other than PokerStars, who have dominated online poker globally for many years now and have been trying to do the same in India with some great bonuses, rewards and prizes for their players.

As well as that, we also have PokerRaj coming through, with the very well known Raj Kundra fronting the site along with his wife Shilpa Shetty. It is still very early days for PokerRaj but we are sure that they are going to put in the hard work and money required to make a success of their new online poker platform.

Poker Dangal are very interesting indeed

Another popular name on the Indian poker scene would definitely be Poker Baazi, which boasts of a very big user base and offers some very big prizes for those good enough to win them. Poker Baazi is always up there in the lists of the top poker sites in India and it is easy to see why. Next up there is an interesting online poker site which is Poker Dangal and while I have only played briefly there, they do seem to be moving in the right direction and pulling things together, so I will certainly go back and give it another try in the near future. It's only fair to the site.

With that said, there are two other Indian poker sites in particular who have taken my fancy. For me personally Adda52 is the Indian poker site that has been leading the way, getting cricket legend Chris Gayle on board and having a very reliable platform, but it does have a relatively new site snapping at its heels, with Real Poker India showing some that it has the tools to mix with the best in the poker world, giving new users a great sign up bonus, as well as offering double up options for depositors.

So, if you are looking for an online poker platform to play in India, then do go for the one which feels the most comfortable for you but, if you want to take my advice, then the top two sites to go for would have to be Adda52 and Real Poker India.

Give them both a go and let me know what you think of them. Also, keep an eye out for my upcoming reviews of each of these websites mentioned, so that you can get an even better idea of what to expect from them and be able to find the right one for you.