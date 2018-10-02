Best Poker Sites for Indian Players

Real money is real thrill

‘Poker is not based on sheer luck, but it involves strategic planning as it is more of a mind sport. Poker has become the online card gaming fascination for money-making over the years as it has really high amount of prize pool money. It is legal to make money online in poker tournaments. Players should always use trusted websites for playing with real money poker. Most websites give the prize money after deducting the taxes and duly pay to the government. Those who are new to the game can learn from free tutorials and books often posted on the gaming websites, or simply play with free chips on sign-ups. Newbies can become experts in no time.

So, let’s take a look at the best poker sites for India players

PokerStars

PokerStars is the best and biggest poker gaming website and has the highest traffic in the world. Many famous poker players get a chance to play with the professionals. It has a reputation of having the highest pot limit. The interface and software of this site is super easy to use and good for a player regardless of being a beginner or professional. Their customer support team is really good.

Fund depositing into the players account for Indians can be done with the help of money transfer services like Skrill, Entropay, or Neteller. Players can create a free account in the transferring services. The transfer can be done through debit/credit cards or net banking. Players can deposit it directly into the poker website gaming account. On cash withdrawal, the websites usually cuts TDS and other taxes from earnings. A player can get a cheque which takes about 5 business days or can have the money transferred into his account.

Adda52

Being an Indian website, Adda52 is very popular and trusted among Rummy enthusiasts. Adda52 has all types of Rummy games played with free chips or real money. Having a user-friendly interface, they have clients for Windows, IOS, as well as, apps for IOS or Android. Adda52 has shown real growth over the past 5 years. They have more than 5 Lakh users. Also, they have constantly running offers and tournaments where the prize money often goes up to 8 lakh.

At Adda52, players can also buy an entry ticket to live tournaments. This website gives players good opportunity for making money along with easy fund deposit and withdrawals.

TheSpartenPoker

TheSpartanPoker focuses pivotally in India. This sophisticated online gaming platform brings class to the mass. Their software and technological advances, and user-friendly interface gives a world-class gaming experience to all players.

TheSpartenPoker defines the class for Indian online card enthusiasts. They have set up high standards for services such as, payment processing, transaction management, and customer support. Claiming to be the first India-based card room Spartan is surely making a good name among players. The winnings come with pre-deducted taxes which get duly paid to the Indian government.

PokerBaazi

PokerBaazi is one of the Baazi networks. It is a leading and trusted online gaming portal in India. PokerBaazi is equipped with certified Random Numbers Generating (RNG) software that ensures fair play. They have 24/7 customer support and customer loyalty rewards. PokerBaazi conducts tournaments on daily basis along with 4 (four) major series a year for their esteemed players. Here player gets a 360-degree experience with smooth gaming, everyday offers, crisp transactions, and secure gateways. The team has created history with the launch of “MoneyMaker” a tournament which had the highest pool prize of INR 1 Crore and has gained quite a reputation over the years.

Khelo365

This website proudly claims to be the first legal Indian Poker Website. They have software for iOS and Windows. Khelo365 has a huge userbase. Players receive constant offers along with bonuses on first deposit. Khelo conducts daily tournaments and guaranteed prize pool tournaments throughout the year. Depositing is easy with the help of debit/credit card, NetBanking. Withdrawal/s can be done via cheque or player can even have it deposited into his account. Overall, Khelo365 is one of the trusted poker sites in India for playing with real money.

PokerHigh

PokerHigh is one of the famous online real money poker platforms. They provide free sign-ups, as well as, whooping 150% bonus on the first deposit, including tournament tickets. The promotional tournaments involve good money and celebrity players or teams. PokerHigh has a rewarding loyalty program with fast withdrawals and promises a guaranteed fair gameplay. Their certified software is safe and secure.

Hippo52

This online gaming platform is owned by Ultimate Gaming Technologies and is developed by veterans who pretty much originated games of skill in India. Players have good options to play with real money or free chips. They promote online poker by developing skill sets in newbies with excellent tutorials and complete guidelines of gameplay upon signing up. Hippo52 runs daily tournaments; also VIP tournaments with good prize money along with loyalty points that are redeemable in cash.

Pokabunga

Pokabunga is owned and operated by WYZ Games India Pvt. Ltd., and is designed for not just poker, but also for Indian card games such as Classic Indian Rummy, Pool Rummy, Points Rummy, Teen Patti, and best of N Rummy etc. A site with these types of Rummy and Poker invites new breed of Rummy players to the table.

Beginners can play for fun cash or real money. Skilled players have the opportunity to join private tables. Being one of the trusted poker sites for playing with real money, Pokabunga provides deposits in form of NetBanking, debit/credit card/s and pay by cash option. The withdrawals can be done via cheque or can have it transferred into player’s bank account. Their latest technology for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone results in exceptional gaming with a very realistic experience.

Starpoker

Starpoker is the site made for Indian poker players providing award-winning secure software. This website comes with easy-to-learn tutorials and practices hands with winnings up to INR 3 lakhs. Every day includes daily tournaments, Card hunt, Spin & Go’s. Players get the chance to play with EPT & WPT title winners. Fund depositing can be done with the help of debit/credit card, and withdrawals can be done by same or cheques. First deposit has the bonus of 100% and star rewards program for real money players as a customer loyalty feature. A good customer support, plus a variety of offers, Starpoker surely attracts good traffic.

Poker being a very fast-growing game in India with fabulous prize pool money, has gained high standards for players who not just enjoy playing, but also make a living for themselves. This spectacular game has made a name for itself with rapid growth in the market and promising pay-offs. The thrill and excitement one gets in such massive tournaments is impeccable, all that without any exertion. The game is now looked up as a reputed mind sport than a gambling game. Its popularity increased as celebrities started endorsing different online poker brands, and soon will reach a new level of entertainment with live tournaments.