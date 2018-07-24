Card Player Poker Tour Venetian Deepstack Championship Poker Series

Venetian Deepstack Championship Poker Series

Card Player Poker Tour Venetian Deepstack Championship Poker Series is underway on in its Day 3 with 64 players remaining. A field of 547 entries blew up the $2 million guarantee to build a $2,529,875 prize pool. Only the first 63 positions will cash the event leaving just one player empty-handed. Unfortunately, Lisa Hamilton had to bear the loss. The remaining 63 players locked up at least $9,614 as a result of Hamilton’s bust out.

After eight levels of action, the field was narrowed down to just 15 players, all competing against each other for the top prize of $531,272. The chip leader at the end of the day is Ben Jones, who bagged up 1,936,000.

There are many notables in the last 15 players-

2013 WSOP main event runner-up finisher Jay Farber (1,552,000)

(1,552,000) Anton Wigg (1,145,000), Darren Rabinowitz (927,000)

(1,145,000), (927,000) 2015 Card Player Player of the Year award winner Anthony Zinno (914,000)

(914,000) 2014 WSOP main event champion and 2017 third-place finisher in this event Martin Jacobson (906,000)

and 2017 third-place finisher in this event (906,000) Seven-time bracelet winner Men Nguyen (417,000)

(417,000) Dan Shak (361,000)

(361,000) 2010 Card Player Player of the Year award winner Thomas Marchese (353,000)

(353,000) Sorel Mizzi (254,000).

Day 3:

The big names who cashed on Day 3 including Anthony Spinella (19th – $22,263), 2017 runner-up in this event Paul Hoefer (22nd – $18,468), Michael Addamo (25th – $15,685), Barry Hutter (29th – $12,143), Dutch Boyd (30th – $12,143), 2017 champion of this event Javier Gomez (33rd – $12,143), Cord Garcia (39th – $10,878), Chris Tryba (40th – $10,878), Eddy Sabat (45th – $10,878), Andrew Brown (47th – $10,878), Matt Stout (48th – $10,120) and Maria Lampropulos (61st – $9,614).

Remaining players who did survive the day will return and play will resume with blinds of 10,000-20,000 with a big blind ante of 20,000 for level 23.

Here is a look at the chip counts for the final 15 players:

The Chip Count for the 15 final players

Table Draw:

The Players' Seat Numbers

