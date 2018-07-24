Card Player Poker Tour Venetian Deepstack Championship Poker Series
Card Player Poker Tour Venetian Deepstack Championship Poker Series is underway on in its Day 3 with 64 players remaining. A field of 547 entries blew up the $2 million guarantee to build a $2,529,875 prize pool. Only the first 63 positions will cash the event leaving just one player empty-handed. Unfortunately, Lisa Hamilton had to bear the loss. The remaining 63 players locked up at least $9,614 as a result of Hamilton’s bust out.
After eight levels of action, the field was narrowed down to just 15 players, all competing against each other for the top prize of $531,272. The chip leader at the end of the day is Ben Jones, who bagged up 1,936,000.
There are many notables in the last 15 players-
- 2013 WSOP main event runner-up finisher Jay Farber (1,552,000)
- Anton Wigg (1,145,000), Darren Rabinowitz (927,000)
- 2015 Card Player Player of the Year award winner Anthony Zinno (914,000)
- 2014 WSOP main event champion and 2017 third-place finisher in this event Martin Jacobson (906,000)
- Seven-time bracelet winner Men Nguyen (417,000)
- Dan Shak (361,000)
- 2010 Card Player Player of the Year award winner Thomas Marchese (353,000)
- Sorel Mizzi (254,000).
Day 3:
The big names who cashed on Day 3 including Anthony Spinella (19th – $22,263), 2017 runner-up in this event Paul Hoefer (22nd – $18,468), Michael Addamo (25th – $15,685), Barry Hutter (29th – $12,143), Dutch Boyd (30th – $12,143), 2017 champion of this event Javier Gomez (33rd – $12,143), Cord Garcia (39th – $10,878), Chris Tryba (40th – $10,878), Eddy Sabat (45th – $10,878), Andrew Brown (47th – $10,878), Matt Stout (48th – $10,120) and Maria Lampropulos (61st – $9,614).
Remaining players who did survive the day will return and play will resume with blinds of 10,000-20,000 with a big blind ante of 20,000 for level 23.
Here is a look at the chip counts for the final 15 players:
Table Draw:
