Dan Bilzerian at the India Poker Championship 2019?

Vikram Bhattacharya
10 Sep 2019

Image Courtesy: Spartan Poker

The India Poker Championship, the country’s biggest poker extravaganza, is set to become bigger and better this year. To carry the trend from previous years, and to add to the glitz, the 2019 edition of IPC, presented by Spartan Poker, is all set to feature some of the biggest names from the world of showbiz.

Dan Bilzerian, known to the world as ‘Instagram King’, has planned a trip to India, and IPC in Goa is a part of his itinerary. It is speculated that he might join a high stakes game on Sunday, 15th of September with top Indian players. Extremely popular on social media for his ‘larger than life’ personality, Bilzerian is a professional poker player with over 28M followers on Instagram.

You can’t deny the charisma of the man; be it hosting lavish parties on his yacht, or crisscrossing the globe on his private jet, Bilzerian lives life to the fullest and is understandably a massive internet sensation. Recently, he also ventured into the luxury men’s grooming business, with his new brand named Alister.

A quick look at Bilzerian’s Instagram handle is sure to make you envious: he has been named in the top-30 most influential social media personalities in the world. The Armenian-American’s lavish way of life features a lot of arm candy, and his inimitable style is set to make the IPC all the more glittery.

The India Poker Championship 2019 is set to be held in the Big Daddy Casino in Goa from September 11 to September 15. There’s a host of stars set to arrive from closer home. Popular host and actor Rannvijay Singha, who has been one of the most popular faces on Indian television for a decade and a half, is set to be a part of the Goa gala. Along with him, the starry line-up includes actor and film producer Harman Baweja, as well as TV and film star Anita Hassanandani.

The 2019 edition of the IPC is going to present its participants a total of 3 crores GTD and is set to be played out across five days in Goa. The 35K Main Event will be spread across three days - September 13, September 14, and September 15, while the final day will feature the 15k Headhunter event.

You can watch the live telecast of the finales on 13th and 15th of September exclusively on Sportskeeda's Facebook Page.