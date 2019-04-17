×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dan Wagner Bags HPT The Meadows $1,100 ME Title Along With $76,165 In Prize Money

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
7   //    17 Apr 2019, 15:19 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

The Heartland Poker Tour (HPT) The Meadows $1,100 Main Event finally came to an end with Dan Wagner winning the title. This win is his first-ever HPT title and sixth overall tournament win. There were a total of 345 entries that generated a prize pool of $334,650. And, Wagner took down the event for $76,165 along with a $3,500 HPT Championship package.

The money bubble closed at top 36 players, and it included names like Henry Zou (26th for $2,980), Vince Palma (20th for $2,980), Jack Kerr (14th for $4,735), Brian Patterson (12th for $6,292) and Griffin Abel (11th for $6,292). In the end, the final table closed with nine players on it.

The Final Table

The first one to exit the table was George Stathers taken out by Anthony McIe in ninth place. He was followed by Kelly Becker who was taken out by Jason Pickup. After this, the table went quiet for some time, and the seven-handed play ran for a stretch. During this time Lydia Waltonbaugh showed some brilliant hands taking her chip stacks to a higher number, and Wagner sank to the bottom of the barrel. Waltonbaugh then ran her havoc and removed Christopher Lee and Marcus Gaunt in quick succession at seventh and sixth place respectively.

After that towards the end of level 29, Anthony McIe eliminated Andy Spears at fifth place. All this while Wagner was getting his momentum back then he took down Pickup at number four keeping him alive in the game. The game then moved to a three-handed play where Waltonbaugh moved all in against McIe but was eliminated ending her brilliant run on the table in third place.

The game then advanced to the heads-up round between Anthony McIe and Dan Wagner where Wagner kept chipping up and finally won the title.

Final Payouts

E

*Also wins $3,500 HPT Championship Package

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

Advertisement
MID-STATES POKER TOUR 2019: Sean Munjal wins Major Poker Tournament for $140,654
RELATED STORY
Ari Engel bags the Aussie Millions 2019 Title at Mix Max Event for 2nd Ring and A$65,400
RELATED STORY
APT Vietnam: Abhinav Iyer along with 6 Indians enters Day 3 of the Main Event
RELATED STORY
Michael Soyza Wins $157,423 At The 2019 APPT Korea Super High Roller
RELATED STORY
Best real money Poker apps in the business
RELATED STORY
National Poker Championship - The IPL for Poker Players
RELATED STORY
Felix Schulze Won The WPT DeepStacks Amsterdam ME For €104,304
RELATED STORY
US Poker Open $25K NLHE: Ali Imsirovic wins title for $442,500
RELATED STORY
Adda52 Organizes another Mega Tournament with 50 Lac GTD Prize pool 
RELATED STORY
2019 Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT) Korea: Top Stories From The Tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us