Devesh Thapar And Adarsh Jayappa Win Titles At The APL Series Vietnam

Devesh Thapar bags his first live poker title at the APL Series Vietnam

Devesh Thapar and Adarsh Jayappa have won titles at the Asia Poker League Road Series Vol.2 in Vietnam. There are more than 30 Indian players participating in the APL series, which kicked off at the Pro Poker Club in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, on May 25, 2018, and will continue till 4 June 2018.

Devesh Thapar

An ace poker player from India, Devesh Thapar bagged his first live poker title, shipping the VND 40,00,000 Knockout Bounty Event. In spite of a late entry into the event, Thapar managed to squash 134 entries to take home around $5,000(₹3.38 Lakh) in prize money. Thrilled about winning an APL Vietnam title, Thapar shared his excitement. He said, "I registered very late, but luckily made a huge stack. With God's grace, I managed to win the event, taking down $5k. It was a great experience and my first live poker title."

He also went on to discuss how he managed to turn tables and emerged victoriously. "Close to the bubble, there were 15 players left and I lost a big hand with the guy third in chips - QQ v AK. I became 13/15 and then it came to the final table, with only 2.5 big blinds which were like the shortest. The FT started, and I doubled in the first hand - KJ vs A8. After that, I went crushing, was always ahead and became the chip leader heads up."

Thapar was also a part of the runners-up team Gujarat Falcons in Poker Sports League 2.

Adarsh Jayappa

Adarsh Jayappa made his mark in the APL Vietnam with a historic win

It became a proud moment for Indians, yet again, when another one shipped the Super Deep Stack Event. Bengaluru boy Adarsh Jayappa made a mark in the APL Vietnam with a historic win. Jayappa is known for his deep finishes in the India Poker Championship and the Deltin Poker tournament, the APL title, however, is his first regional title.

A good number of players are representing the City of Gardens at the APL Vietnam. The list includes Vidwath Shetty, Mukunda Dashrathy, Anik Ajmera and Chiraag Patel.

Asia Poker League Main Event: The Real Deal

APL certainly marks the increasing popularity of poker amongst Asians. And when the Main Event is offering is a jaw-dropping VND 5 billion (₹1.48 Crore). There is absolutely no reason poker enthusiasts should give it a miss.