Doyle Brunson Retires From WSOP With $10K 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship

That moment has arrived when fans will have to accept that living legend Doyle Brunson has ended his WSOP career, today. The moniker ‘Texasdolly’ will no longer appear at the WSOP boards. Brian Rast is the new $10K 2-7 Lowball Draw champion, but the tournament will be remembered as the last WSOP tournament of the 84-year old poker king who exited at 6th position with $43,963.

The Poker Prodigy

We might run out of words describing his extraordinary contribution to poker, Texas Hold’em especially. We would still like to try. 2-time WSOP Main Event champion, 10 WSOP bracelets, Poker Hall of Fame inductee, author of best-selling poker books including Super System-the Bible of poker- Doyle Brunson is not just someone with an illustrious poker career that spanned over five decades, but, he is the architect of modern poker.

Announcing His Retirement

Brunson has made it quite clear that it is unlikely that he will play again. While announcing his retirement, Brunson said, “I’m planning on retiring after the summer. My wife is not in very good health, and I will stay with her for the duration of either her life or mine. I’m going to stop playing completely, but while I might change my mind, I don’t think that I will. This will be the last time that my wife and I have to spend together, and right now, every day that I leave the house I feel guilty.”

The Last Run

As Brunson sat down to play his favourite game- deuce to seven- contentment clearly reflected in his voice. The 95-entry event that whittled down to 11 players had Doyle amongst the top chip-holders. While the 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship saw Mike Wattel, Todd Brunson, and SHR Bowl champion Brian Rast fight for the WSOP bracelet, it also marked an ovation to the legend.

Here’s a quick look at the Final Table results:

Brian Rast - $259,670

Mike Wattel - $160,489

Dario Sammartino - $114,023

James Alexander - $81,986

Shawn Sheikhan - $59,669

Doyle Brunson - $43,963

John Hennigan - $32,796

Farzad Bonyadi - $24,775

Ray Dehkharghani - $18,955

Todd Brunson - $18,955

What are your favourite Doyle Brunson moments? Let us know in the comments below!