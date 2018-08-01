DPT July 2018- Jasven Saigal Wins The Warm-Up Event For ₹10.77 Lakh

Jasven Saigal

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. PokerBaazi Team Pro Jasven Saigal proved that he’s a force to reckon with. A glorious win in the inaugural event of the Deltin Poker Tournament, 15K Deep Dive NLH got Saigal a payday of ₹10.77 Lakh! The Casino Deltin Royale in Goa was filled with excitement as players warmed up to the last DPT of the year.

The Saigal This Year

Saigal, this summer, had a hard luck at the WSOP in Las Vegas. Therefore, the Deep Dive trophy was the much-required boost he needed to bounce back from the brutal beat at the hands of poker legend Phil Ivey. In the WSOP Main Event Day 2C, Saigal’s elimination was brought upon by Ivey’s flush in the turn.

In the 15K Deep Dive, Saigal, right from the beginning, started strong. He had entered Day 2 with the second highest chip count, right after Adithiyya SB. Sailing through the final table did not look like a big deal for the PokerBaazi Pro. In the heads-up play, he clashed against Baadshah Team Pro Eka Vedantham to claim the prize money of 10.77 Lakh along with the trophy.

Baadshah Team Pro and mentor for their Pro-Hunt mentorship program Eka Vedantham is also a regular at the Goa tournaments. Vedantham though missed his maiden tournament title, finished second collecting 7.14 Lakh in prize money.

The Deep Dive

The 15K Deep Dive succeeded in attracting a total of 326 entries, 269 unique and 57 re-entries. The huge participation confirmed a min-cash of 30,000 to the top 26 contestants.

The money bubble burst on Deepak Singh when his pocket jacks fell apart against Raj Ramakrishnan’s rivered straight.

Later, GPL India Mumbai Jetsetters Team Manager Kavin Shah and Deepak Tulani got eliminated in a single hand in 17th and 18th place respectively. The field, by now, had whittled down to 16 players who braced up for the final round of the tournament on Day 2.

Final Table Results (INR)

1. Jasven Saigal - ₹10,77,000

2. Eka Vedantham - ₹7,14,000

3. Gaurav Law - ₹4,56,000

4. Shashank Mengade - ₹3,50,000

5. Adithiyya Sb - ₹2,80,000

6. Sachin Kinger - ₹2,25,000

7. Som Shekhar - ₹1,78,000

8. Shashank Desai - ₹1,38,000

9. Raj Ramakrishnan - ₹1,08,000

