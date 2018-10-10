Emil Bise is The WSOPC 2018 King’s Main Event Winner

Shivani Ahuja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 10 Oct 2018, 08:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Emil Bise @ WSOPC King's, 2018

Emil Bise from Sonceboz, Switzerland, is the champion of WSOPC Main Event Ring #12. Bise got a payout of €185,652 or $213,459.

The WSOP Circuit at King’s Casino hosted its 4-day long Main Event from 5th October to 8th October. King's Casino is a celebrated venue and is hosting World Series of Poker Europe from 9th October to 2nd November 2018.

The event had a buy-in of €1,650, with a €1,000,000 Guaranteed prize pool. The final total prize pool was €961,875, which when converted in USD is $1,105,947.

The Event number 12 of the WSOP circuit at King’s Casino, Rozvadov, Czechia, concluded on 8th October and has the final results out. This event, which saw many players and a large audience, had two starting flights.

The tournament saw 565 entries and 110 re-entries. The prize pool was distributed to the top 71 players among those who entered both the flights.

There were 20 finalists in the event. The day’s champion, Emil Bise’s prize money of $213,459 seems to be his best live cash winning, so far.

At second place stood Eyal Bensimhon from Vienna, France, with a payout of €116964, which in USD is $134,483.

Bensimhon lost clear and square to Bise, who had a heads-up in the game.

Following is a quick look at the positions of the top twenty players at the event. You can get more information about the World Series of Poker Circuit Events on the WSOP website.

WSOPC King's 2018, Main Event

Poker enthusiasts now have their eyes set on the next set of tournaments being hosted at King's Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic. King's is now home to World Series of Poker Europe. At a series of events at WSOPE 2018,10 WSOP gold bracelets can be won with the prize money of €13,000,000.