×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EPT Prague Announces Matthias Eibinger as the Winner at Super High Roller

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
News
10   //    17 Dec 2018, 15:02 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

The 12-day long action-packed series, 2018 European Poker Tour (EPT) is being hosted by PokerStars LIVE at Casino Atrium at Prague. The festival is hosting a cosmopolitan group of players which have already few titles such as Israel’s Boris Mondrus (won at EPT National) and Akin Tuna (won €10,300 NLH Event).

It was none other than Austria’s Matthias Eibinger who shipped the PokerStars EPT Prague €50,000 High Roller for the eye-popping top prize worth €653,000. This huge win added a big chunk to his total winnings, which now stands at $4.7 million.

Having little experience of the live arena of poker, his winning came as a surprise for the fishes there. However, this event added another accolade to Eibinger’s list as he defeated Hungary’s Andras Nemeth in a heads-up battle.

Day 2 chip leader, Andras Nemeth was maintaining his leadership really well. He busted Moldova’s Pavel Plesuv with his ace-ten against Plesuv’s ace-king. His next prey was Liang Xu. This meant he was entering a heads-up play with 6.7 million chips against 3.3 million held by Eibinger.

Eibinger played the role of a phoenix, rising from the ashes as he was being dominated with a 9:1 chip surplus from his opponent. Hence, several hands landed pretty well for the Austrian rising star. In the very last hand, Nemeth held ace-ten while he had ace-nine. The river rolled out a nine and announced Eibinger as the winner of the day.

2018 seemed to be a promising year for Austria’s Eibinger. This year he seized his career-best live win at World Poker Tour (WPT) Tournament of Champions Festival 100K High Roller, pocketing $1,006,060. This winning at the EPT is surely a perfect end to the year. 2019 will surely catapult the player’s career to newer heights.

Final 6 pay-outs –

  1. Matthias Eibinger - €653,000
  2. Andras Nemeth - €451,350
  3. Liang Xu - €288,090
  4. Pavel Plesuv - €220,870
  5. Luc Greenwood - €172,850
  6. Charlie Carrel - €134,440

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
WSOPE: Michael Addamo wins the second bracelet of 2018 at...
RELATED STORY
WPT Montreal winner Patrick Serda beats Ema Zajmovic
RELATED STORY
MCOP €25k Super High Roller: Steve O’Dwyer Wins Title...
RELATED STORY
Netherlands’ TV Host Alberto Stegeman Ships Main Event of...
RELATED STORY
WSOPE: Adams lead in the €100k and Prize Pool pushes...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Poker Party Announces Filipe Oliveira As Winner...
RELATED STORY
List of Poker Websites in India | Best Poker Sites for...
RELATED STORY
10 Most successful professional Poker players of all time
RELATED STORY
Sunday Run-down: Russia’s Anatoly Filatov steals two...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways To Stay Focused at The Poker Table 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us