EPT Prague Announces Matthias Eibinger as the Winner at Super High Roller

The 12-day long action-packed series, 2018 European Poker Tour (EPT) is being hosted by PokerStars LIVE at Casino Atrium at Prague. The festival is hosting a cosmopolitan group of players which have already few titles such as Israel’s Boris Mondrus (won at EPT National) and Akin Tuna (won €10,300 NLH Event).

It was none other than Austria’s Matthias Eibinger who shipped the PokerStars EPT Prague €50,000 High Roller for the eye-popping top prize worth €653,000. This huge win added a big chunk to his total winnings, which now stands at $4.7 million.

Having little experience of the live arena of poker, his winning came as a surprise for the fishes there. However, this event added another accolade to Eibinger’s list as he defeated Hungary’s Andras Nemeth in a heads-up battle.

Day 2 chip leader, Andras Nemeth was maintaining his leadership really well. He busted Moldova’s Pavel Plesuv with his ace-ten against Plesuv’s ace-king. His next prey was Liang Xu. This meant he was entering a heads-up play with 6.7 million chips against 3.3 million held by Eibinger.

Eibinger played the role of a phoenix, rising from the ashes as he was being dominated with a 9:1 chip surplus from his opponent. Hence, several hands landed pretty well for the Austrian rising star. In the very last hand, Nemeth held ace-ten while he had ace-nine. The river rolled out a nine and announced Eibinger as the winner of the day.

2018 seemed to be a promising year for Austria’s Eibinger. This year he seized his career-best live win at World Poker Tour (WPT) Tournament of Champions Festival 100K High Roller, pocketing $1,006,060. This winning at the EPT is surely a perfect end to the year. 2019 will surely catapult the player’s career to newer heights.

Final 6 pay-outs –

Matthias Eibinger - €653,000 Andras Nemeth - €451,350 Liang Xu - €288,090 Pavel Plesuv - €220,870 Luc Greenwood - €172,850 Charlie Carrel - €134,440

