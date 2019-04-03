Felix Schulze Won The WPT DeepStacks Amsterdam ME For €104,304

The Holland Casino Amsterdam Center hosted the World Poker Tour (WPT) Amsterdam. The WPTDeepStacks Amsterdam €1,200 Main Event ran from March 28 to 31. German player Felix Schulze won the event after beating a field of 507 entries. This win was his first-ever Main Event title. He also won €104,304 in prize money. Apart from this Schulze also won WPT DS €330 Hyper event and the €330 Shortdeck event in the same week making it one memorable week for him.

Some other big names who were able to make some money included Joey Vittali (11th for $9,339), Tuan Pham (16th for $6,164), Tobias Peters (58th for $2,120) and Vincent Gabel (60th for $2,120).

Schulze was the chip leader on the final day and kept his momentum going throughout the day making this win a cakewalk for him. After the eliminations of James Thody, Enrico Camosciand, Joey Weissman, he went against Emrah Cakmak in the heads-up and easily defeated the latter. Along with the title and prize money, he also won the WPT DeepStacks European Championship Deauville Main Event package worth €2,000.

The Final Table

Carlos Dacosta was the first elimination from the final table. He went out at ninth place. One level later Emrah Cakmak removed Menduh Kalmaz at the eighth place. Just a few minutes later Schulze took out PartyPoker VIP Account Manager James Thody at seventh place.

After dinner, the next to go was Enrico Camosciand. Schulze also removed him at the sixth place. Soon after that Micha Hoedemaker joined the party and took out Mark Wiegerinck at the fifth place. However, couldn’t keep the momentum and was taken out by Joey Weissman on Level 32 at the fourth place. The last one to leave the table before the heads-up round was Joey Weissman at the thirds place.

In the heads-up round, Schulze comfortably removed Cakmak to win the event and is now eyeing the WPT DeepStacks Europe POY €10,000 top prize, as he has climbed up to third place due to his recent wins.

Final Table Payouts (EURO)

Felix Schulze – €104,304* Emrah Cakmak – €69,525 Joey Weissman – €51,285 Micha Hoedemaker – €38,245 Mark Wiegerinck – €28,835 Enrico Camosci – €21,985 James Thody – €16,950 Menduh Kalmaz – €13,220 Carlos Dacosta Dias – €10,430

*includes €2,000 WPTDeepStacks European Championship Deauville Main Event package

