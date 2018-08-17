Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Filatov Ships partypoker MILLIONS Main Event

PokerShots
OFFICIAL
Business
8   //    17 Aug 2018, 18:45 IST

Anatoly Filatov
Anatoly Filatov

Partypoker ambassador Anatoly Filatov wins the latest partypoker MILLIONS Main Event. Filatov defeated a local player, Gor Kazaryan, in the heads-up to ship the winner's title and $885,000 first prize.

Just when the FIFA craze was subduing, partypoker LIVE MILLIONS gave the Sochi inhabitants another reason for an adrenaline rush. The city is all lit up with the poker aura.

The Main Event

The $4,700 (318,00 Russian Rubles) buy-in Main Event concluded after five days of play. Needless to say that the event had attracted a huge pool of approximately one thousand entrants crushing the GTD. In the end, it was an astonishing $4.4million that deserved attention!

The entrants include notables like Maria Lampropulos, Bertand “Elky” Grospellier, and another Russian partypoker ambassador, Dzmitry Urbanovich.

Filatov realised his ambition and recently expressed his dire wish to win the title, on the poker room's podcast.


Action At the Tournament

Filatov entered the event on Day 1B and ended the day with a modest 2,000,000-chip stack. As time went by, Filatov's position in the event strengthened. By the time it was time for Day 2 to wrap up, he was amongst the larger chip stack holder in the tournament.

The final table comprised of 8 players, including Filatov, who had the fifth largest stack by then. Eventually, after 6 eliminations, it was time for him to face his heads-up opponent, KazaryanFilatov proved to the world that one doesn't need the luck to win in poker; all one needs are the right skills that they implement at the right time. Although the heads-up didn't begin with Filatov leading the chip stack (thus being lucky), it was sooner than anyone expected that he turned the tables around.

The heads-up continued for about an hour when finally Filatov charged Kazaryan's two pair with his straight. Then came the river which did nothing more than redeclaring the winner. Out of the two Russians, the former had taken town the coveted title.

Main Event final table results:

Final Results Table

For more of the best poker news, blogs and poker deals, continue reading PokerShots!

