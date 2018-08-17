Filatov Ships partypoker MILLIONS Main Event

Anatoly Filatov

Partypoker ambassador Anatoly Filatov wins the latest partypoker MILLIONS Main Event. Filatov defeated a local player, Gor Kazaryan, in the heads-up to ship the winner's title and $885,000 first prize.

Just when the FIFA craze was subduing, partypoker LIVE MILLIONS gave the Sochi inhabitants another reason for an adrenaline rush. The city is all lit up with the poker aura.

The winner of #MILLIONSRussia is none other than @filatovpoker. A huge congratulations to Anatoly on winning $1,000,000 and the trophy! pic.twitter.com/heVJomrzUr — partypokerLIVE (@partypokerlive) August 13, 2018

The Main Event

The $4,700 (318,00 Russian Rubles) buy-in Main Event concluded after five days of play. Needless to say that the event had attracted a huge pool of approximately one thousand entrants crushing the GTD. In the end, it was an astonishing $4.4million that deserved attention!

The entrants include notables like Maria Lampropulos, Bertand “Elky” Grospellier, and another Russian partypoker ambassador, Dzmitry Urbanovich.

Filatov realised his ambition and recently expressed his dire wish to win the title, on the poker room's podcast.

Action At the Tournament

Filatov entered the event on Day 1B and ended the day with a modest 2,000,000-chip stack. As time went by, Filatov's position in the event strengthened. By the time it was time for Day 2 to wrap up, he was amongst the larger chip stack holder in the tournament.

The final table comprised of 8 players, including Filatov, who had the fifth largest stack by then. Eventually, after 6 eliminations, it was time for him to face his heads-up opponent, Kazaryan. Filatov proved to the world that one doesn't need the luck to win in poker; all one needs are the right skills that they implement at the right time. Although the heads-up didn't begin with Filatov leading the chip stack (thus being lucky), it was sooner than anyone expected that he turned the tables around.

The heads-up continued for about an hour when finally Filatov charged Kazaryan's two pair with his straight. Then came the river which did nothing more than redeclaring the winner. Out of the two Russians, the former had taken town the coveted title.

Many congratulations to Anatoly Filatov @filatovpoker a superb winner of the #MILLIONSRussia Main event for $1m 🏆🏅👏🇷🇺🏆 pic.twitter.com/RqyOOQcIPW — partypokerLIVE (@partypokerlive) August 13, 2018

Main Event final table results:

Final Results Table

